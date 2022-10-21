Martha Stewart’s latest project is a maze big enough to navigate by horseback.

When finished, the 3-acre maze will break a Guinness World Record.

The author and businesswoman has a lot of space for big projects. Throughout two 100-acre properties, there’s room for multiple allées of trees framing walkways. Beds for spring bulbs are big enough to plant with a backhoe. In one space, she discovered three pools hidden in the woods.

Even if you don’t tend to hundreds of acres, Stewart shared tips from her four gardens at the Perennial Plant Conference last week at the Scott Arboretum of Swarthmore College. Overall, take on what you think you can handle, she says.

Be patient with your plants

Stewart fills shade gardens at her upstate New York property with ferns, hosta and epimedium. She discovered a grower of rare epimediums and bought one of each.

“Each one has now grown into huge patches of epimediums,” she says. “If you have even a modicum of patience, you will be able to maximize all of those fabulous purchases you make at these wonderful plant shows.”

She stretches her plant budget by buying smaller plants. For example, she buys boxwoods from Musser Forests in western Pennsylvania. The rooted cuttings cost $1. Planted in Stewart’s own boxwood farm, within four years, they’ve grown large enough as a $60 shrub.

Save what you love

Stewart fell in love with roses in her first garden in Turkey Hill (in Connecticut, not Lancaster County). When she moved to the Hamptons, she planted 900 roses with the help of some friends. Years later, she replaced the thorny roses with a lawn fit for soccer and badminton for her grandchildren.

“I dug every single rose up and took them all. I didn’t throw them away,” she says. “I took them all to Bedford (in New York), where they are all thriving.”

The Hamptons property had beautiful yew trees that were about a hundred years old when Hurricane Sandy brought them down.

Stewart saved the pink wood and had three tables made.

“I kept it in the barn, two-inch slabs,” she says. “And we made beautiful dining tables out of it for my new pool in Bedford.”

Make a path

At Skylands, the estate in Seal Harbor, Maine, the paths winding through the woods are hard to miss. They’re marked with white pine needles. Every year, new pine’s collected, dried, spun in a wire cage to remove leaves, bagged and then spread onto paths.

“It’s very beautiful and they turn that beautiful reddish color,” Stewart says.

If you try this at home, make sure to use white pine needles, which are soft under your feet.

Search past plans

For a property with history, search for landscape plans for inspiration.

Skylands, Stewart’s Maine estate, was built for Edsel Ford, son of Henry Ford. She found the plans Danish landscape architect Jens Jensen created. The plans included a stone council circle. The Fords already had one at another property, so the space became a laundry yard.

“I got a local fabulous stone mason to follow the plans exactly and do the engraving on the stones and make a very beautiful council circle where we sit at night and have fires,” she says.

At the same property, Stewart stumbled into a hole and wondered what was underground. Excavation revealed three adjoining pools that had been filled in. Now restored, they’re beautiful swimming holes.