Houseplants bring life indoors.

They can decorate a space.

They can reduce stress.

And sometimes, they die.

Even if you don’t have a green thumb, there are plants that can survive your neglect. They can handle dark corners, forgotten waterings and plant parents with busy lives.

Our panel of plant experts throughout the Lancaster County region shared their favorite no-kill plants.

Chinese evergreen/Aglaonema

“The Aglaonema is among the easiest and most rewarding houseplants to grow,” says Jody Davey, manager of conservatory habitats at Hershey Gardens. Even the name is easy when it’s shortened to “Ag.”

This plant has a wide range of colors and patterns in its variegated leaves: green, pink, white, yellow and silver.

Ags grow in almost any conditions: low light or no light, even in an office filled with fluorescent lights). They can handle moist soil or dry soil and don’t need regular feedings.

Norfolk pine

Don’t let the common name of this plant fool you. Norfolk pines (Araucaria heterophylla) are not actually pine trees. They don’t come from Norfolk, Virginia, but from Norfolk Island near Australia. Norfolk pines are tropical and don’t like our cold winters. Still, they thrive indoors and look like tiny Christmas trees.

This is the most forgiving plant in the home of Jane Krepp, a Lancaster County master gardener.

“It is happy in low temperature, indirect lighting and even when I forget to water it,” she says. “I have never found aphids or insects on it.”

In the summer, her Norfolk pine takes a vacation outdoors in partial sun until early fall.

Snake plant

Snake plants are as tough as their common name: mother-in-law’s tongue. They grow slowly indoors, prefer dry soil and don’t need lots of light.

“You can put those in a dark corner and basically forget about them,” says Jen Hollenbaugh, greenhouse manager for the Lititz location of Esbenshade’s Garden Centers.

There are dozens of varieties of sansevieria: some tall with patterned leaves, short with almost solid leaves and others with leaves the shape of quills.

ZZ plant

ZZ plants (Zamioculcas zamiifolia) don’t mind spaces with little light. They require very little water.

Good luck finding the popular Raven variety with leaves that fade to black. There’s only one propagator in the U.S. allowed to propagate the dark version and local Raven ZZ plant sightings are rare. Green ZZ plants have been spotted throughout the county.

Schefflera

Outdoors with the right conditions, Schefflera can grow into a 40-foot tall windbreak.

Indoors, dwarf varieties grow to 3-4 feet tall.

Also known as the umbrella plant, Schefflera has an umbrella of glossy green leaves.

“It does well inside and outside during the summer on a porch,” says Kim Frey, a Lancaster County master gardener.

While it’s called the umbrella plant, don’t overwater Schefflera or the roots will rot.