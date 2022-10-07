A gallery wall can make for a show-stopping accent piece in your home — but it also can be an intimidating project. Will you hang your framed artwork in the right spot? How do you know what the “right” spot even is?

Before you even begin to think about building a gallery wall, or hanging any other sort of artwork or decor, you might want to reimagine your furniture setup. What arrangement will provide you with the most comfort, while still looking chic and well-thought? Are you filling your room with too much furniture, or too little? And who wants to start moving around heavy sofas or tables before you know for sure?

Lucky for us enthusiastic (but not-so-experienced) home improvement-minded folks, a number of apps are now available to help you plan out a room before any heavy lifting or hammered nails. I tried out five such apps so that you don’t have to.

Artrooms

After downloading the Artrooms app, it first seems that you will be able to upload a photo of your own room. However, it quickly became clear that to work with a custom photo of your space, you’ll need to upgrade to the app’s paid premium subscription service ($7.99/month or $59.99/year; the first month costs $3.99).

For free, you are able to work with their stock photos — of which they have many. Select the bedroom, office, bathroom, foyer, etc. that best matches the look of your space. From there, you can import a photo of your intended artwork. The app asks you for the dimensions of the piece, which I found helpful in truly envisioning the room. You can select a frame, as well as a mat size and color, that matches your vision.

I loved that this app allowed me to add multiple pieces to the wall — an easy way to plan out your gallery wall. The app was user-friendly and good for a beginner, though I was frustrated that you couldn’t upload a photo of your own room without paying a premium.

Home Design 3D

I downloaded the free version of the Home Design 3D app (though they do offer a number of premium options, as well, for a one-time purchase cost of $5.99, $11.99 or $19.99, depending on the in-app functions you would like). One con of the app? It’s full of advertisements, making the user interface feel a bit like spam.

This app does offer a lot of control, as you can even draw the walls of the room you’re interested in designing to scale. However, for a beginner like me, I didn’t find the app particularly easy to use. The large number of functions made the app confusing. Was I adding walls or furniture? It seemed like both were possible from the same screen, but yet, when I tried to do so, I was often left confused.

I believe that this could be an amazing app for someone looking to invest time (and perhaps a bit of money) into planning their home improvement project, but for a beginner who is short on time (AKA me!), this app felt a bit clunky and hard to use.

Rooms

While Rooms is not the most streamlined design aesthetically, I found it quite simple to use and helpful in room planning.

You start by inputting the dimensions of the room, then selecting a flooring option (whether that’s one that looks most like the floors you already have or the ones you’re dreaming of). From there, you’re free to add walls, windows, doorways, furniture and more. Click and drag furniture around the room you’re building, then just double-click the furniture icon to change the dimensions or colors to better match your real-life items.

I found this app to be very helpful and user-friendly in its simplicity. There are two main differences between the free and premium versions of the app: In the free version, you cannot save your rooms and there are advertisements. (Premium costs 99 cents to save one room, $4.99 to save unlimited rooms.) However, neither of these differences bothered me.

WallApp

One immediate pro for WallApp? You don’t have to download an app to use it — you can simply open up their art planner in your web browser. Snap a photo of your space, drag it into your browser, and it immediately pops up full screen. Then just do the same with a photo of your intended artwork. You can resize and move the artwork around in the virtual room in order to decide where it looks best.

The program also offers a number of staged rooms you can select as a stand-in for your space, if you’d prefer not to upload your own photo.

This program is great for beginners and very easy to use if you’re looking to envision just one piece of artwork. However, even after a bit of exploration, I could not figure out how to add multiple pieces to this virtual room — and so I was not able to pre-design my gallery wall.

Wallary

In the free version of the Wallary app, you can easily test one piece of art in your virtual room. Upload the art you’re testing or search their stock photo gallery for one that’s similar to what you’re envisioning; then you’re able to select a frame for the piece. After that, the app scans your room and places the framed piece in your space using virtual reality. You can move the piece around to choose placement.

One con: If you are interested in planning a gallery wall or seeing how more than one piece of virtual art would look together, you will have to pay for their premium app ($1.99/month, $12.99/year).