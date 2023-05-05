47 top-scoring plants to check out for your 2023 garden, from begonias to petunias

Every year, the possibilities of plants multiply with each new introduction.

There are new colors and plants promising to stay tiny, bloom for months or resist disease.

Which ones are the best for Lancaster County gardens?

Last year, nearly 1,000 cultivars were judged by ag scientists at the flower trials of the Southeast Agricultural Research and Extension Center. The plants are evaluated for their flowers, foliage, growth and uniformity. They’re given scores from 1-5.

“One being mostly dead,” says Sinclair Adam, director of Penn State’s flower trials. “Two being wimpy and five being a plant of exceptional quality.”

Adam shared the top best plants from last year’s trial at Greenhouse Growers Day in January. He died April 9.

Here are some of the top-performing cultivars of five popular plants. The flower trial shares information on many more plants, from achilleas (yarrow) to zinnias at lanc.news/FlowerTrial.

To see the plants in person (at 1446 Auction Road, Manheim), the trials are open from dawn to dusk, June 1 to Aug. 31.

Begonias

Last year was a great year for begonias at the trial, with quite a few earning top scores.

The BIG series includes Deep Rose Bronze Leaf (deep rose flowers and bronze leaves), Red Bronze Leaf, Red Green Leaf and White Green Leaf. The names are more descriptive than creative, Adam says, but at least they don’t confuse customers. Each plant scored higher than 4.5, making them the stars of the begonias on trial.

For double begonias, the Double Up Red and Double Up White both received top scores in sun and shade but didn’t see a lot of pollinator traffic. Another high-score double begonia was I’Conia Lemon Berry, a plant that prefers shade.

Top-scoring begonias attracting pollinators were the Hula series, including Spreading Bicolor Red White, Spreading Blush and Spreading Pink. The Tophat series (Pink, Rose Bicolor, Scarlet and White) scored well and were popular with bees and butterflies.

Trailing begonias had less flower power but the Beauvilia Dark Salmon performed well through the growing season.

For foliage-focused begonias, the Jurassic series did well, including Pink Splash, Green Streak, Arctic Twist and Berry Swirl.

Calibrachoa

The top calibrachoa was Bumble Bee Blue, a plant that shined in the sun trials.

The Cabaret series of calibrachoa didn’t fade even in the heat of late July and early August. The top cultivars were Diva Pink, Hot Rose and Midnight Kiss.

The pocket line are compact enough to work in a tabletop container. The top cultivars were Red, White, Dark Pink, Blue and Apricot Eye.

Best in Show Three plants earned best in show honors for their top scores in the 2022 plant trial. Sedum Coral Reef got a perfect score. While it did not bloom during the summer trial, the foliage was perfect through the entire growing season. Love & Rockets fountain grass (Pennisetum lopecuroides) had a near-perfect score for its green foliage and soft red flowers. With one-hundredth of a point less than the fountain grass, Juncus Blue Mohawk still earned a best of show score. This grass likes the sun and prefers moist soil. It’s a good addition for combination planters or wonderful in a wetland garden, Adam says.

Impatiens

This was another great year for impatiens. SunPatiens Compact Classic White was the top hybrid cultivar. ColorPower Orange 23 was the top New Guinea cultivar and Lillipop Raspberry was the top walleriana cultivar. Also notable was Vigorous White with big white flowers.

While some of the older plants lost leaves by late July, downy mildew-resistant cultivars such as the Beacon series and Imara line had no signs of infection.

Petunias

The Itsy Magenta petunias started the season with slight storm damage but bounced back to have the top score, followed by Mini Vista Yellow Supertunia. By the end of the summer, some of the petunias faltered but the Fun House series took the heat, especially Peach Melba. Other petunias of note are Bee's Knees (“the best yellow on the market,” Adam says) and Supertunia Mini Vista Hot Pink.

Rudbeckia

For black-eyed Susans, the Sunbeckia line was a hit with all scoring more than 4.5. Carla with large gold flowers with orange tips earned the crown, followed by Sarah, Maya, Lucia, Mia and Laura.

“Just loads of flowers,” Adam says. “Yes, some powdery mildew crept in at the end of the year, but during the months of June, July and August, they were absolutely stars.”