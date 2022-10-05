The Philadelphia Flower Show will be a winter oasis indoors next year for the first time since the pandemic moved the show outside.

The 2023 show will be March 4-12 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia with the theme “The Garden Electric,” Pennsylvania Horticultural Society announced Friday.

“This year’s theme, ‘The Garden Electric,’ is meant to encompass the feeling of magic, celebration, and awe we get when we encounter gorgeous flowers and gardens,” said Seth Pearsoll, the society’s director of design. “We are creating a truly immersive experience for guests centered on bold, eccentric, vibrant color pairings, and an element of surprise that will ignite a sense of wonder and excitement in our guests.”

The theme was inspired by three distinct muses: Makoto Azuma, a Japanese flower artist who sent flowers into space and underwater; Jimi Blake’s Hunting Brook Gardens in Ireland and The Great Dixter in England.

“Those views all embody the spirit of ‘The Garden Electric’ because they are bold, daring color combinations that lift the spirit up,” Pearsoll says.

The pandemic moved the big show to FDR Park in June for the past two years. The move indoors came after hearing feedback from show-goers, considering the current pandemic situation and having discussions with city officials, the group says.

The 2022 show had big installations, including a plant-filled gazebo designed, a gathering space surrounded by hand-dyed ombre ribbons and plants blooming from a giant mushroom flower.

Details haven’t been shared about the displays for the 2023 show.

While the show is months away, discount advance tickets are for sale. Tickets are $38.50 for adults, $30 for ages 18-24 and $20 for children ages 5-17. Early morning tickets, including a guided two-hour tour before the doors open to the public ($110), are also an option. An after-hours party is 8:30-11:30 p.m., Saturday, March 11 ($75).

