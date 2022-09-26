Now that fall is here, dig in to learn about plants, from tiny bonsai to huge forests.

This week, in Lancaster County, you can make a hugelkultur bed, start a bontanical sketchbook, plant a fall container and an autumn succulent planter, plus turn a pumpkin into a gnome.

You can also find a bonsai exhibit, take a yoga class in a greenhouse, take a foraging walk and a native plant walk and join classes to learn about ponds, forest history and growing berries.

Here are 15 things for plant fans to try the week of September 26 in the Lancaster County region, including two virtual talks.

We also have a full list of local plant events for the coming weeks.

Bonsai exhibit at Hershey Gardens. Wednesday, Sept. 28, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.-Saturday, Oct. 15, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The show from Susquehanna Bonsai Club will be on display in the hoop house. Free with garden admission.

Pond Twilight Walk. Wednesday, Sept. 28, 5-7 p.m. This class from Penn State Extension will cover pond plant identification, water testing, pond ecology and more. At Millport Conservancy, 737 E. Millport Road, Lititz. $10. Register online.

The Trees Remember: A Historical Trilogy. Wednesday, Sept. 28, 6 p.m. In this virtual talk from Lancaster Conservancy, learn about the history of the forests throughout central Pennsylvania. Free. Register online.

Gardening for all Seasons: Brambles, Blueberries and Strawberries. Wednesday, Sept. 28, 6:30-7:45 p.m. In this virtual class from Penn State Extension, learn the basics of growing brambles. Free. Register online.

Returning. This site-specific art installation and labyrinth made from fruit trees is open during Kauffman Orchards’ U-Pick hours through October. There are also workshops and guided walks.

Yoga in the Greenhouse. Saturday, Oct. 1, 7:45-9 a.m. Take a yoga class from The Yoga Place in the greenhouse at Esbenshade's Garden Centers, 546 E. 28th Division Highway, Lititz. $15. Register at 717-626-7007 or online.

Hugelkultur Workshop. Saturday, Oct. 1, 9 a.m.-noon. Learn about this gardening technique that involves nutrients, moisture retention and fungal populations at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $35. Register online.

Beginning a Botanical Sketchbook. Saturday, Oct. 1, 9-11:30 a.m. This class at Hershey Gardens will focus on starting and maintaining a botanical sketchbook. $30 for non-members. Register online.

Fall Container workshop. Saturday, Oct. 1, 10 a.m. Make a fall planter at Esbenshade's Garden Centers locations. $31. Register online.

Bring a Friend Fall Planting Workshop. Saturday, Oct. 1, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. In this class from Perfect Pots, learn how to make a fall planter. At the greenhouse, 745 Strasburg Pike, Strasburg. $10 deposit required and will be used for materials. Register at 717-917-8733 or online.

Fall Harvest Succulent Planter in a Rustic Barnwood Box Workshop. Saturday, Oct. 1, 11 a.m.-noon. Create a succulent planter at Ken's Gardens, 3552 W. Newport Road, Intercourse. $40, includes materials to make one planter. Register online.

Gnome Pumpkin Decorating Workshop. Saturday, Oct. 1, 11 a.m.-noon. Create a pumpkin gnome at Ken's Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike. $25, includes materials to make one gnome. Register online.

October Foraging Walk. Sunday, Oct. 2, 10 a.m.-noon. Take a foraging walk focused on herbaceous and tree species at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $25. Register online.

Native Plant Gardens walk. Sunday, Oct. 2, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. This session is part of the farmer’s almanac series at Homefields Farm, 150 Letort Road, Millersville. Free.

Guided Nature Walk: Edible, Medicinal and Alternative Uses of Plants. Sunday, Oct. 2, 1-3 p.m. Learn how to spot plants used for food, medicine, rope-making and fire-making in this walk at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $15. Register online.