Take a break from the Thanksgiving prep to learn about plants and make something green.

This week, in Lancaster County, you can find classes to make an outdoor winter planter, a modern farmhouse wreath and a holiday star wreath.

You can learn how to create a salamander garden, add seasonal interest to your garden, and join a meditative forest bathing walk and a foraging walk to find items for a centerpiece.

Without leaving home, you can learn about pumpkin pie-inspired floral centerpieces, plants for monarch butterflies, potting houseplants, mating rituals of urban plants, Native American medicinal plants and growing mushrooms.

Here are 14 things for plant fans to try the week of November 14 in the Lancaster County region, including virtual talks.

We also have a full list of local plant events for the coming weeks.

Reconsidering Seasonal Interest. Monday, Nov. 14, 7 p.m. Horticulturist Kathleen Salisbury shares more about plants with seasonal interest. Lancaster County Garden Club at Salem United Church of Christ, 2312 Marietta Ave., Rohrerstown. $5 donation for non-members.

Sweet Floral Treats: Pumpkin Pie. Tuesday, Nov. 15, 6-8 p.m. In this online class from Longwood Gardens, learn how to design a floral centerpiece inspired by pumpkin pie. $29. Register online.

Gardening for All Seasons: Adding Winter Interest to Your Landscape. Tuesday, Nov. 15, 6:30-7:45 p.m. In this virtual talk from Penn State Extension, learn how to choose locations and types of plants to boost the beauty of a winter landscape. Free. Register online.

100 Plants to Feed the Monarch Butterflies. Wednesday, Nov. 16, noon-1 p.m. This webinar from Ecological Landscape Alliance explores how to contribute to monarch conservation in landscapes and citizen science projects. $10. Register online.

Potting 101. Wednesday, Nov. 16, 6 p.m. In this online workshop from The Sill, learn the basics of potting houseplants. Free. Register online.

Sex in City Plants, Animals, Fungi and More. Wednesday, Nov. 16, 6:30 p.m. In this virtual talk from Wagner Free Institute of Science, learn about urban plants and animals and their mating rituals. Register online.

DIY Salamander Garden. Wednesday, Nov. 16, 7 p.m. In this session from Lancaster Sierra Club, learn how to attract native salamanders and wildlife to your yard. At Stone Independent School, 480 New Holland Ave., Lancaster and virtual. Free. Register online.

Native American Food and Medicinal Plants. Thursday, Nov. 17, 1 p.m. In this meeting of the Women's Garden Club of Lancaster County, Jeff Kuhn shares how wild plants have been used as food or medicine. At St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 301 St. Thomas Road, Lancaster. $5 donation for guests.

Wildspawn Mushrooms: Cultivating and Foraging Gourmet Fungi. Thursday, Nov. 17, 7-8 p.m. This online talk from Bowman’s Hill Wildflower Preserve focuses on identifying, growing and cooking mushrooms plus foraging for them. $15. Register online.

’Tis the Season’ Winter Potting Workshop. Saturday, Nov. 19, 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. In this class from Perfect Pots, learn how to make a winter container arrangement. At the greenhouse, 745 Strasburg Pike, Strasburg. $10 deposit required and will be used for materials. Register at 717-917-8733 or online (9 a.m. and 2 p.m.)

Forest Bathing: Pre-winter meditation. Saturday, Nov. 19, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. In this class from Pennsylvania College of Art and Design at Climbers Run Nature Preserve, practice mindfulness in the forest. $35. Register online.

Modern Farmhouse Wreath Workshop. Saturday, Nov. 19, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Create a contemporary golden hoop wreath at Ken's Gardens, 3552 W. Newport Road, Intercourse. $40, includes materials to make one wreath. Register online.

Holiday Star Wreath Workshop. Saturday, Nov. 19, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Make a holiday star-shaped wreath at Ken's Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike. $30, includes materials. Register online.

Foraging for Holiday Centerpieces. Sunday, Nov. 20, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. This session is part of the farmer’s almanac series at Homefields Farm, 150 Letort Road, Millersville. Free.