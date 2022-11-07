After you cast your vote Tuesday, you can spend the rest of the week learning about plants.

This week, in Lancaster County, you can make an epiphyte wall mount, a rustic centerpiece, holiday grapevine wreaths, winter containers and weave branches.

You can join a plant ID walk and a foraging walk.

Without leaving home, you can learn plant care basics, hydroponics, how to care for holiday plants and all about native plants and hedgerows.

Here are 13 things for plant fans to try the week of November 7 in the Lancaster County region, including virtual talks.

We also have a full list of local plant events for the coming weeks.

Epiphyte Wall Mount Workshop. Tuesday, Nov. 8, 5:30 p.m. Mount a bromeliad or staghorn fern at Gallery Grow, 150 N. Prince St. $35, includes materials. Register online.

Plants 101. Tuesday, Nov. 8, 6-7 p.m. In this online workshop from The Sill, learn the basics of plant care. Free. Register online.

Oral Histories for the Community Garden. Tuesday, Nov. 8, 6:30-7:30 p.m. In this online lecture from Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, learn how to conduct an oral history to preserve your community garden’s memory. Free. Register online.

Know Your Natives: Under-Appreciated Plants. Wednesday, Nov. 9, 7-8 p.m. In this virtual talk from Penn State Extension, learn about native plants. $5. Register online.

Hydroponics Growers School 101. Thursday, Nov. 10, 5-6:30 p.m. In this virtual talk from Penn State Extension, learn how to grow hydroponics vegetables. $30. Register online.

Hedgerows: An Icon of Bucks County’s Rural Vernacular Landscape. Thursday, Nov. 10, 7-8 p.m. This online talk from Bowman’s Hill Wildflower Preserve focuses on the functions and ecological values of hedgerows. $15. Register online.

Enjoying Holiday Plants. Saturday, Nov. 12, 10-11:30 p.m. In this virtual talk from Penn State Extension, learn how to care for your plants and make them last. $10. Register online.

Branch Weaving. Saturday, Nov. 12, 10-11:45 a.m. In this class from Lancaster County Parks, learn how to weave with branches and natural elements. Recommended for ages 10 and older. $5 per person. Call 717-295-2055 or register online.

Rustic Houseplant Centerpiece Workshop. Saturday, Nov. 12, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Create a harvest or holiday houseplant centerpiece at Ken's Gardens, 3552 W. Newport Road, Intercourse. $35, includes materials to make one planter. Register online.

’Tis the Season’ Winter Potting Workshop. Saturday, Nov. 12, 11 a.m. In this class from Perfect Pots, learn how to make a winter container arrangement. At the greenhouse, 745 Strasburg Pike, Strasburg. $10 deposit required and will be used for materials. Register at 717-917-8733 or online.

Holiday Grapevine Wreath Workshop. Saturday, Nov. 12, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Make your own holiday grapevine wreath at Ken's Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike. $40, includes materials. Register online.

The Beauty of Botany plant identification walk. Saturday, Nov. 12, 1-3 p.m. Take a plant ID walk at Nolde Forest. Meet at Environmental Education Center, 3025 New Holland Road, Reading. Free. Register online.

Foraging for Edibles and Flowers. Sunday, Nov. 13, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. This session is part of the farmer’s almanac series at Homefields Farm, 150 Letort Road, Millersville. Free.