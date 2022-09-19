Celebrate the autumn equinox with plants and arrangements that welcome fall.

This week, in Lancaster County, you can make a floral centerpiece, craft a macramé holder for a hanging succulent planter, top a pumpkin with succulents and make a succulent art planter.

You can also learn how to compost, grow native plants and build your own fall planter.

Here are 12 things for plant fans to try the week of September 19 in the Lancaster County region, including two virtual talks.

We also have a full list of local plant events for the coming weeks.

Fall Centerpiece Class. Tuesday, Sept. 20, 6:30 p.m. Learn how to create your own fall floral centerpiece with Flourish Flowers in East Earl. $88. Register online.

Pumpkin Succulent Workshop. Wednesday, Sept. 21, 6-7:30 p.m. Make a succulent-topped pumpkin centerpiece with Gallery Grow on the rooftop at Tellus360, 24 E. King St. $40. Register online.

Backyard Composting. Thursday, Sept. 22, 5-7 p.m. Learn how to make your own compost at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $25. Register online.

A Journey Through Your Garden. Thursday, Sept. 22, 6 p.m. In this virtual session from Garden Design magazine, David Culp will cover bulbs, promising plants and how to liven up a fall garden. $20. Register online.

Bringing the Wild Home: A Nature Inspired Garden. Saturday, Sept. 24, 9 a.m.-noon. In this in-person event from Lancaster Conservancy at Kellys Run Nature Preserve, 9 New Village Road, Holtwood, learn about creating a native plant garden. Free. Register online.

York County Parks Native Plant Sale. Saturday, Sept. 24, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at John C. Rudy County Park, 400 Mundis Race Road, York.

Knowing Native Plants: The Amazing Aster Family: Classic Asters and Their Colorful Companions. Saturday, Sept. 24, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. This online talk from Bowman’s Hill Wildflower Preserve focuses on plants in the aster family. $25. Register online.

Macrame and Succulent Planter Workshop. Saturday, Sept. 24, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Create a macrame plant hanger for a succulent at Ken's Gardens, 3552 W. Newport Road, Intercourse. $45, includes materials to make one planter. Register online.

Succulent Pumpkin Workshop. Saturday, Sept. 24, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Top a pumpkin with succulents to create a fall centerpiece at Ken's Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike. $40. Register online.

Bring a Friend Fall Planting Workshop. Saturday, Sept. 24, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. In this class from Perfect Pots, learn how to make a fall planter. At the greenhouse, 745 Strasburg Pike, Strasburg. $10 deposit required and will be used for materials. Register at 717-917-8733 or online.

Succulent Garden Art Workshop. Saturday, Sept. 24, 2-3 p.m. Create a mini living work of art with succulents at Ken's Gardens, 3552 W. Newport Road, Intercourse. $45, includes materials to make one planter. Register online.

Returning. This site-specific art installation and labyrinth made from fruit trees is open during Kauffman Orchards’ U-Pick hours through October. There are also workshops and guided walks.