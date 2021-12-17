10 new and different poinsettias plus tips on keeping them happy, even after the holidays

Whether they’re traditional red or painted and glittered, poinsettias make the holidays bright. Every year, 35 million poinsettias are sold in the U.S. There are more than 100 varieties of poinsettias available to growers in the U.S. Some of these will show up at your local greenhouse and garden center.
While classic red varieties are top sellers, growers continue to come up with new plants.
Here are three spotted in Lancaster County.
Christmas mouse
Many new poinsettias have pointy, V-shaped bracts (the name of the colorful leaves). This one has small round leaves, which reminded growers of the ears of a mouse. Plant breeder Selecta named it after “The Christmas Mouse,” a German poem about a mischievous mouse. At Esbenshade’s Garden Center’s greenhouse near Adamstown, a small mouse guards the Christmas mouse poinsettias and a copy of the poem.
In 2020, this poinsettia won the Glazen Tulp Award for innovation (the Oscars of the industry) from the Royal FloraHolland marketplace. “Something else entirely,” judges said. “The round shapes of the leaf are fantastic. After 35 years, a true improvement for the Poinsettia.”
Contrary to popular belief, poinsettias are not poisonous to animals or people. But they’re in the same plant family as latex, so poinsettias can be an irritant. The ASPCA warns eating poinsettias may cause irritation in the mouth and stomach and vomiting in dogs and cats.
Green envy
You can find poinsettias in every color in the rainbow, thanks to paint. Green envy has chartreuse bracts thanks to breeding.
In its native home in Mexico, poinsettias are perennial shrubs that will grow up to 15 feet tall.
With the right cultivar and the right training, poinsettias can be grown into tree form, even in Lancaster County’s climate.
At Frysville Farms near Ephrata, poinsettia trees start as unrooted cuttings in the winter, says co-owner Tony Fry. After they grow a tall straight stem, the plants are pinched to form branches in the summer. By the holidays, they reach tree height.
Here’s a sample of some of the newest poinsettia cultivars.
Virgo White is a white poinsettia with V-shaped bracts. (A poinsettia’s colorful “bloom” is actually leaves, also known as bracts. The flowers, also known as cyathia, are yellow and at the center of the bright leaves.)
Brilliant White is a “whiter white” poinsettia.
Toro Red has vibrant red bracts and dark green foliage.
Superba Marble has pink and white bracts.
Early Polly’s Pink has hot pink bracts and blooms a week earlier than Polly’s Pink.
The J'Adore series has “outstanding branching capability” and comes in soft pink, pink, hot pink, dark pink and white pearl.
Princettia Queen Pink has vivid pink bracts and is larger than compact Princettias and smaller than a standard poinsettia.