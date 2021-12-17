10 new and different poinsettias plus tips on keeping them happy, even after the holidays

Whether they’re traditional red or painted and glittered, poinsettias make the holidays bright. Every year, 35 million poinsettias are sold in the U.S. There are more than 100 varieties of poinsettias available to growers in the U.S. Some of these will show up at your local greenhouse and garden center.

While classic red varieties are top sellers, growers continue to come up with new plants.

Here are three spotted in Lancaster County.

Christmas mouse

Many new poinsettias have pointy, V-shaped bracts (the name of the colorful leaves). This one has small round leaves, which reminded growers of the ears of a mouse. Plant breeder Selecta named it after “The Christmas Mouse,” a German poem about a mischievous mouse. At Esbenshade’s Garden Center’s greenhouse near Adamstown, a small mouse guards the Christmas mouse poinsettias and a copy of the poem.

In 2020, this poinsettia won the Glazen Tulp Award for innovation (the Oscars of the industry) from the Royal FloraHolland marketplace. “Something else entirely,” judges said. “The round shapes of the leaf are fantastic. After 35 years, a true improvement for the Poinsettia.”

Contrary to popular belief, poinsettias are not poisonous to animals or people. But they’re in the same plant family as latex, so poinsettias can be an irritant. The ASPCA warns eating poinsettias may cause irritation in the mouth and stomach and vomiting in dogs and cats.

Green envy

You can find poinsettias in every color in the rainbow, thanks to paint. Green envy has chartreuse bracts thanks to breeding.

Try pairing this light green plant with Princettia Red or J’Adore Pink, a suggestion from growers at the North Carolina State poinsettia trial.

Tree poinsettia

In its native home in Mexico, poinsettias are perennial shrubs that will grow up to 15 feet tall.

With the right cultivar and the right training, poinsettias can be grown into tree form, even in Lancaster County’s climate.

At Frysville Farms near Ephrata, poinsettia trees start as unrooted cuttings in the winter, says co-owner Tony Fry. After they grow a tall straight stem, the plants are pinched to form branches in the summer. By the holidays, they reach tree height.

Here’s a sample of some of the newest poinsettia cultivars.

Poinsettia care Here’s how to keep poinsettias beautiful through the holidays and beyond. Water well only when the soil is dry.

Remove the decorative pot cover if it doesn’t have drainage holes. If you want to keep the cover punch a few holes in the bottom and add a saucer.

Give the plants as much light as possible.

Don’t allow the poinsettia to touch cold window panes.

Indoor temperature between 60 F and 70 F is ideal.

High temperatures will shorten the life of the colorful leaves.

Placing your poinsettia in a cool room 55-60 F at night will extend blooms.

After the holidays, fertilize once a month.

Poinsettias are tropical plants and don’t like temperatures below 50 F. When transporting, place the plant in a shopping bag or sleeve made of paper or plastic. Otherwise, the shock to the plant will cause it to drop its leaves.