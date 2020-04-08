As with Passover, this year’s pandemic-styled Easter festivities will be unlike any other in our lifetimes. On a most basic level, the apart-together concept of social distancing is counterintuitive to the social creatures that we are, but it’s even more jarring when being together is often the whole point of these holiday celebrations.

With so many people at home with a lot more time on their hands, along with just a smattering of restaurants offering curbside carryout, we enlisted the help of Christina Maldonado and Michelle DeChesser, two Lancaster chefs who were recently featured in LNP | Lancasteronline’s Women in Food series.

From the savory department, Maldonado, chef/owner of Upohar, shares her recipe for pernil, the beguiling, slow-roasted pork shoulder of Puerto Rico. For those who prefer something sweet, DeChesser, who until the shutdown was a sous chef at Harvest Seasonal Grill, shares an updated version of panettone, the classic Italian sweet bread, using an ordinary Bundt or tube pan.

It is worth repeating that these recipes are projects, requiring your attention over the course of two days. But they arguably also are suitable for team cooking, so grab a partner (who lives under the same roof, ahem) and dive in. Time, more than ever, is your friend.

MICHELLE DECHESSER’S CHOCOLATE AND WALNUT PANETTONE

Adapted from a recipe by notable baker Jim Lahey (who’s well known for his no-knead bread technique), Michelle developed her own version of panettone that’s friendly to the newbie. Instead of a traditional paper mold, which she thought might be difficult to source during the shutdown, Michelle proposed an everyday Bundt or tube pan. She also swapped out the dried and candied fruit, which is traditional, for chocolate and walnuts, which she argued felt more fitting for Easter — because who knows when the Easter bunny will show up this year. (The Lahey recipe originally appeared in the December 2008 issue of Gourmet.)

Makes 12 servings.

Ingredients:

3 3/4 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting

2/3 cup sugar

3/4 teaspoon active dry yeast (about 1/3 of a packet)

2 teaspoons orange zest (from 2 oranges), finely chopped

3 large eggs, at room temperature

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 tablespoon honey

2/3 cup warm water (about 100 F)

1/2 teaspoon salt

11 1/2 tablespoons unsalted butter, at room temperature

1 cup toasted unsalted nuts, finely chopped (walnuts, hazelnuts, pecans, pistachios), roughly chopped

3/4 cup chopped semisweet or bittersweet chocolate (chocolate chips are fine)

Directions:

In the bowl of a standing mixer (or in a large bowl), mix the flour, sugar, yeast and orange zest until just combined.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the eggs, water, honey and vanilla. With mixer or hand-held electric beater on low, gradually pour the egg mixture into the flour mixture. Add the salt. Increase the speed to medium-low and mix until combined.

Measure out 10 1/2 tablespoons of the butter and cut into small pieces. Gradually add, one tablespoon at a time, to the dough, mixing until completely incorporated. Stop the beater as needed to remove dough. Beat dough until smooth and elastic, 6 to 8 minutes.

Place the nuts and chocolate in a small bowl. Melt the remaining 1 tablespoon of butter. Pour over the nut mixture and stir together. With a wooden spoon, stir into the dough.

Transfer the dough to a large bowl and cover with plastic. Let rise in a draft-free spot such as a cold oven for 12 to 15 hours.

Lightly dust a work surface with flour. Scrape the dough onto the flour and dust the top of the dough with more flour as needed. Fold the edges of the dough toward the center. With your hand, make a hole in the center of the dough. Lift the dough and place in a 10-inch Bundt or 9-inch tube pan. Cover with a damp towel and let rise in a warm, draft-free place for 3 to 5 hours.

Preheat the oven to 370 F.

Place the pan in the oven on the center rack. Bake until golden brown and a skewer inserted reveals a moist but not wet crumb, 35 to 40 minutes. Let cool for 10 minutes before inverting. Completely cool before cutting.

CHRISTINA MALDONADO’S PERNIL

This slow-cooked, intensely marinated pork shoulder is a feast for the senses. It is however a project, requiring about 10 hours in the oven and at least one full day to marinate. Plan accordingly! Christina recommends the extra step of crisping up the fat cap, also known as the cuero. “It’s worth fighting your family for! Nothing like that deeply marinated, crunchy skin,” she wrote in an email.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Makes 12 to 15 servings.

Ingredients:

10 garlic cloves

8-pound bone-in, skin-on pork shoulder

3 tablespoons dried oregano

2 tablespoons salt

1 tablespoon ground black pepper

1 packet sazon seasoning (or 1 1/2 teaspoons DIY sazon; see below)

2 tablespoons adobo seasoning (see details below for DIY adobo)

About 2 tablespoons white vinegar, plus more as needed

Directions:

With the tip of a sharp knife, make deep slits all over the fat cap and on all sides of the meat. Place the knife at one end of the fat cap and begin to cut away from the meat so the fat cap is intact but loose enough to apply marinade underneath.

With a mortar and pestle or in a food processor, pulverize the garlic with the oregano, salt, pepper and seasonings until you have a thick paste. Add the vinegar to loosen the paste. It should feel wet enough to apply to the meat; if not, gradually add more vinegar.

Apply the marinade all over the pork, working it into the slits, making sure to add some on top of and underneath the fat cap. Wrap in a roasting bag or cover with plastic wrap and let marinate for 24 to 48 hours.

Heat the oven to 300 F.

Place the pork skin-side down on a rack that fits in a roasting pan. Cover with foil. Cook for 2 hours.

Flip the pork so that it’s skin-side up and cook until extremely tender, almost shredding to the touch, between 180 and 190 F. Cook time is about 10 hours.

Increase the heat to 450 F. Remove the foil cover, letting the fat cap to crisp up.

DIY SAZON

Makes about 3 1/2 tablespoons. Store remaining seasoning in a glass jar.

Note: I have omitted salt since I added salt separately based on the weight of the meat. If you prefer to add salt to your version, I recommend 1 tablespoon.

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon sweet paprika

1 1/2 teaspoons garlic powder

1 1/2 teaspoons onion powder

1 1/2 teaspoons ground cumin

1 1/2 teaspoons ground turmeric

1 teaspoon ground coriander

DIY ADOBO

Adapted from “A Taste of Puerto Rico” by Yvonne Ortiz.

Note: As with the sazon, I have omitted the salt, but if you prefer to add, I recommend 1 1/2 teaspoons. Makes about 3 1/2 tablespoons. Store remaining in a glass jar.

Ingredients: