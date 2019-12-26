Christmas 2019 is now officially in the history books.
Well, sort of.
Holiday shows are still happening at a number of local theaters So if you missed a show you wanted to see, still want to hear some carols or seek some Christmas spirit, take a look at these holiday shows.
“Holiday Inn”
The Dutch Apple is running this musical comedy through Jan. 4.
This show introduced the most popular Christmas song of them all, “White Christmas,” to the world. The musical score features songs by Irving Berlin and follows an entertainer who tries to give up show biz by buying a farm. In order to save the farm from being foreclosed, he begins opening the inn and putting on shows only on holidays, ranging from Valentine’s Day to Christmas.
n Performances are Tuesdays through Sunday at various times. Tickets are $58 and $67 for adults, $30 for ages 13 to 18 and $25 for children under 12. Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre, 510 Centerville Road. 717-898-1900. dutchapple.com
AMT Christmas: “Joy to the World”
If you are missing Christmas songs already, head over to the American Music Theatre through Monday.
A cast of excellent singers and dancers will perform a wide range of holiday songs, backed up by a dozen or so musicians. The show has plenty of humor and heartfelt moments.
n Today through Monday at 3 p.m. $46 for adults and $23 for children 3 to 17. American Music Theatre, 2425 Lincoln Highway East. 800-648-4102, amtshows.com.
“A Christmas to Remember”
Bird-in-Hand Family Restaurant and Stage will be featuring the musical “A Christmas to Remember” through Saturday
An Amish couple (Matthew and Mary) is struggling as Christmas arrives. They’ve recently opened a thrift shop next door to their house, but finances are a challenge. And Mary’s mother has dementia, and is getting worse. On Christmas Eve, the Christmas spirit is hard to find, but as the evening wears on, the couple finds it in friends and family and their faith.
n Shows are tonight at 7, Friday at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. and Saturday at 7 p.m. Various options are included in ticket pricing, including lunch and dinner or show only. Bird-in-Hand Family Restaurant and Stage, 2760 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-In-Hand. 717-768-1568.
“Magic and Wonder: A Magical Merry Christmas”
Bird-in-Hand Family Restaurant and Stage is also the location for this show, which will run through Jan 1.
You literally can put the magic into Christmas with this show, featuring illusionist Brett A. Myers and his cast. Patrons will visit the North Pole and see toys come to life. Other magical events will amaze audiences as people float and items appear and disappear.
Shows are today at 1:30 and 4 p.m.; Friday at 6 and 8 p.m.; Saturday at 11 a.m., 1:30 and 4 p.m.; Monday and Tuesday at 11 a.m., 3 and 7 p.m.; and Wednesday at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Various options are included with ticket pricing, including breakfast, lunch and dinner, or show only.
“Magic Lantern Christmas Show"
Take yourself back to Victorian times with “A Christmas Journey,” running through Saturday.
Magic Lanterns were popular entertainment in the Victorian era. In this show, visitors will become part of a family’s Christmas Eve as Grandpa tells stories with the help of the Magic Lantern.
n Today through Saturday, 2 and 7 p.m. Amish Experience, on the grounds of Plain and Fancy Farm, 3121 Old Philadelphia Pike. 717-768-8400, magiclantern.com.
“Cinderella’s Christmas”
The classic tale will be told today through Saturday at 11 a.m.
Lancaster Marionette Theatre sets the story over the holidays, as Cinderella attends the Christmas Ball, only to have to disappear at midnight.
Suitable for children who can sit quietly for 35 minutes. A backstage tour is included in the $15 admission. Begins 20 minutes before curtain.
n 126 N. Water St. 717-394-8398. lancastermarionette.org. For tickets: lmt.yapsody.com.