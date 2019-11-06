Holiday show roundup: Music, magic and more that celebrates the season

Looking for some local entertainment to get you in the holiday spirit?

Look no further: Lancaster and its surrounding areas have no shortage of holiday merriment on stage, from a cappella groups to theatrical productions and even a professional wrestling event.

Know of an event you think we should include? Let us know by sending an email to jjanci@lnpnews.com. Productions of any faith backgrounds are welcome, from Christmas shows to Hannukah events, Kwanzaa celebrations, and secular offerings, too.

American Music Theatre’s “Joy to the World”

About: Directed by American Music Theatre’s Andrea McCormick, the 2019 American Music Theatre Christmas show intends to evoke the nostalgia of being home at Christmas with loved ones. Read more about American Music Theatre's “Joy to the World” in the Nov. 7 edition of Entertainment Lancaster.

Where: American Music Theatre, 2425 Lincoln Highway E.

When: Opens Friday, Nov. 1 and runs through Dec. 30.

Cost: $46 for adults, $36 for AMT members, $23 for children ages 3-17.

More info: amtshows.com.

“Twas the Night Before Christmas”

About: The Fulton Theatre’s Family Theatre Series presents an original holiday adventure story based on the classic 1823 Clement Clarke Moore story “A Visit from St. Nicholas,” more commonly known as “Twas the Night Before Christmas.” Expect to see a lot of familiar holiday friends in this show, from Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer to Frosty the Snowman, and of course, Santa himself.

Where: The Fulton Theatre,

When: Saturday Nov. 30 through Saturday Dec. 28, various times.

Cost: $21.

More info: thefulton.org.

Glorious Sounds of the Season

About: Glorious Sounds of the Season is the brainchild of Millersville University choral instructor Jeff Gemmell, who participated in a similar show while a doctorate student at University of Colorado Boulder. He first hosted Glorious Sounds of the Season while working at California State University, Chico, in 1999. Gemmell started Millersville’s fast-paced Glorious Sounds of the Season in 2013, which showcases various choral numbers, instrumental groups, student-led ensembles, and occasionally even a rock band. The show routinely sells out. Learn more about Glorious Sounds of the Season by reading LNP’s 2018 story about the event.

Where: Clair Performance Hall, Winter Visual and Performing Arts Center, Millersville University, 60 W. Cottage Ave., Millersville.

When: Saturday, Dec. 7,. 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, 2:30 p.m.

Cost: $25.

More info: millersville.edu.

Irish Christmas in America

About: Celebrate Christmas like you’re on the Emerald Isle with Irish and Scottish ballads, instrumental numbers and Irish dancing. Irish Christmas in America is now in its eighth season with the Arts at Millersville.

Where: Ware Center, 42 N. Prince St.

When: Saturday, Dec. 10, 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $22.

More info: artsmu.com.

Natalie MacMaster & Donnell Leahy: A Celtic Family Christmas

About: Fiddle virtuosos Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy will present a festive night of song and dance. MacMaster has toured with the Chieftains, Faith Hill, Carlos Santana and Alison Krauss; Leahy is from the Canadian folk group the Leahy Family. The pair performs classic Celtic tunes alongside familiar Christmas songs. They’ll be joined by some of their children, who also play the fiddle.

Where: Clair Performance Hall, Winter Visual & Performing Arts Center, 60 W. Cottage Ave., Millersville.

When: Thursday, Dec. 12, 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $28.

More info: artsmu.com.

A Pentatonix Christmas

About: The popular vocal group Pentatonix will celebrate the release of its second holiday album, “The Best of Pentatonix Christmas,” with a 16-date tour presented by SiriusXM. The new Christmas album includes time-honored classics like “White Christmas” alongside more modern favorites, like NSYNC’s “Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays,” and one new original written by Pentatonix baritone Scott Hoying.

Where: Giant Center, 550 Hersheypark Drive, Hershey.

When: Thursday, Dec. 12, 7 p.m.

Cost: $29.50- $129.50.

More info: hersheyentertainment.com.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra

About: It’s not really the holidays until you hear the Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s epic rendition of “Carol of the Bells,” now is it? A Trans-Siberian Orchestra show is more than just music, and its 2019 winter tour has all-new staging and effects as part of its popular and long-running “Christmas Eve and Other Stories” show.

Where: Giant Center, 550 Hersheypark Drive, Hershey.

When: Friday, Dec. 13., 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Cost: $46.65-$76.65.

More info: hersheyentertainment.com.

"Illusionists – Magic of the Holidays"

About: Magicians Valentin Azema, Darren “Dizzy” Partridge, Sos Petrosyan, Nadejda Mltitelu, Jonathan Goodwin are just some of the performers that will put the “magic” in “holiday magic” at the Appell Center. The cast includes stunt performers, old-school magicians and mentalists.

Where: Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St., York.

When: Wednesday, Dec. 18 and Thursday, Dec. 19, 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $49.25-$94.25.

More info: appellcenter.org.

Servant Stage Company’s “Joy to the World”

About: Not to be confused to American Music Theatre’s production of the same name, Servant Stage’s “Joy to the World” is an original Christmas revue centered on classic songs and carols. According to a description on the Arts at Millersville’s website, the show traces “the magical spirit of the season to its source – the miracle of the nativity.”

Where: The Ware, Center, 42 N. Prince St.

When: Thursday, Dec. 19 through Sunday, Dec. 22, various times.

Cost: Pay-what-you-will.

More info: artsmu.com.

Christmas Burns Red (August Burns Red)

About: August Burns Red, the Grammy-nominated metalcore band that got its start in Manheim, has traditionally performed a Christmastime gig at the Chameleon Club. This year, the band is expanding the fun with a performance at Freedom Hall. The band will play its album “Constellations” one last time, and will be joined by special guests Miss May I, Like Moths to Flames, Currents, HAWK and Wither Away.

Where: Freedom Hall, Lancaster County Convention Center, 25 S. Queen St.

When: Concert Saturday, Dec. 21. Doors at 4 p.m. Other events throughout the weekend.

Cost: $32.50-$80.

More info: augustburnsred.com.

Lancaster Bible College annual Christmas concert

About: Lancaster Bible College’s free annual Christmas concert is a local favorite, showcasing the work of the school’s varied student ensembles. Admission is free, but tickets go fast, so it’s recommended to reserve seats early.

Where: Good Shepherd Chapel at Lancaster Bible College, 901 Eden Road, Lancaster.

When: Friday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m, and Saturday, Dec. 7 at 2 and 7 p.m.

Cost: Free, but ticket reservations required.

More info: Vendini.

Calmus Ensemble

About: The German a cappella group Calmus describes itself as “a perfect blend of sound, precision, lightness and wit.” The group’s style is shaped by the tradition of German boys’ choirs, but is a co-ed ensemble, featuring one female singer and four male voices. Its Lancaster performance will focus on Christmas a cappella songs. There’s a dinner-and-a-show option for those who wish to dine at Amorette prior to the performance. The $110 ticket includes admission to the performance, three courses, tax and tip.

Where: Trust Performing Arts Center, 37 N. Market St.

When: Friday, Dec. 13, 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $15-$30.

More info: lancastertrust.com.

Cartoon Christmas Trio

About: Last year, the musicians of the Cartoon Christmas Trio spoke to LNP about why they are still charmed by Vince Guaraldi’s classic soundtrack to “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” The trio will return to Tellus360 this year. Members of the Lincoln Jazz Singers from Lincoln Middle School will provide the childhood choral vocals on timeless tracks like “Christmastime is Here.” Grant Youngblood will sing songs from “The Grinch,” as well.

Where: Tellus360, 24 E. King St.

When: Saturday, Dec. 21, 1-3 p.m.

Cost: $10-$15.

More info: tellus360.com.

WWE Live Holiday Tour

About: Looking for a different type of holiday entertainment? The wrestling stars of WWE RAW will bring their larger-than-life moves to the Giant Center on its Holiday Tour. The lineup includes Universal Champion Seth Rollins, United States Champion AJ Styles, Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and more.

Where: Giant Center, 550 Hersheypark Drive, Hershey.

When: Sunday, Dec. 29.

Cost: $15-$115. VIP Packages available.

More info: hersheyentertainment.com.