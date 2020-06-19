The public is invited to join members of the African American Historical Society of South Central Pennsylvania Sunday afternoon, June 21, in an online presentation and discussion of an award-winning biography of Frederick Douglass.

Michael J. Schroeder, associate professor of history at Lebanon Valley College, will discuss the book “Frederick Douglass: Prophet of Freedom,” by David W. Blight. The book won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for history.

The book examines the historical importance and influence of Douglass, who escaped from slavery in the 1830s to become a famed statesman, author, orator and abolitionist.

The presentation and guided discussion by Schroeder will be a free Zoom presentation that begins with announcements from the historical society at 3 p.m. Sunday.

To register for the presentation, email the historical society at aahs.information@gmail.com. You will be sent the Zoom link to sign into the presentation at 3.

For more information about the African American Historical Society of South Central Pennsylvania, visit the organization's website at www.aahsscpa.org.