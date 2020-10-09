The Lancaster Mennonite Historical Society will present Family History Heyday, a new one-day virtual genealogy experience for everyone from curious hobbyists to committed researchers, on Saturday, Oct. 17.

Those interested may take in one or more of the online sessions, according to a press release from the society. The cost is $15 per livestreamed session.

Sessions are:

• 9-10 a.m., Darvin Martin kicks off the morning with “Using Ancestry.com’s Newest Feature, DNA ThruLines, to Enhance Family History.”

This cutting-edge tool compares your family tree with the results from your DNA matches and finds potential new ancestors.

• A previously scheduled 10:30 a.m. session has been canceled, according to the registration website.

• The afternoon keynote, 1:30-3 p.m., is by John Brown, who will discuss “Little Known Facts About Colonial Lancaster County.” He focuses on the diversity of the early settlers seeking religious freedom in Lancaster County.

You can register online at bit.ly/FamilyHistoryHeyday, or by calling the historical society at 717-393-9745.