His houseplants bite back: A Millersville student nurtures carnivorous plants [photos, video]

Inside a greenhouse at Millersville University, it’s tough for Ian Fitzhugh to pick out one plant. When pressed, he points to a tropical pitcher plant with a name that sounds straight out of a romance novel — Harlequin red. The plant has deep red pitchers shaped like test tubes that have evolved to become part of a sophisticated killing machine.

Fitzhugh mentions the “wings” that start at the base of the plant and the spines on the wings leading up to the lid at the top. On a forest floor, the plant’s natural habitat, ants will climb aboard, crawl up the living ladder and feed on the nectar at the top. The lip of the pitcher is slippery, making it easy for the ant to slip and fall. Inside are microscopic hairs pointing down, creating a waterslide of sorts that leads to a pool of digestive enzymes where the ant will drown.

That’s how lunch is served to this carnivorous plant.

Fitzhugh may be just 23 years old, but he’s already amassed a collection of hundreds of carnivorous plants like this one. He’s fascinated by how they work and the fragile environments where they’re found. In these plants, he’s found a hobby, a passion and a calling.

“I’ve sort of made it my life goal to help preserve these habitats,” he says. “And teach people about these awesome plants.”

Getting trapped

Fitzhugh, who lives in the Dallastown area, knew he loved plants from the time he spent as a child helping his neighbor’s grandmother in the garden.

Later, he met Michael Szesze, who owns a carnivorous plant nursery in Maryland. He was immediately hooked.

He’s now a senior biology major at Millersville, concentrating in botany and focusing on carnivorous plants.

Plants are usually thought of as passive, but carnivorous plants snap into action in milliseconds, capturing their prey.

“When plants start to move, we take interest,” he says. “When plants start to develop traps to attract, capture and digest insects for nutritional benefit, it leaves us astonished.”

After a recent move, Fitzhugh brought most of his plants to one of the greenhouses on Millersville’s campus, one that’s student-run and sits next to the college’s herbarium in Roddy Hall.

In his carnivorous plant collection are tropical lowland species, plants used to growing in humid and hot environments. There also are tropical highland species that typically grow on mountains and can handle temperatures as low as 50 or even 40 degrees.

And he has some of the more than a dozen species of carnivorous plants native to Pennsylvania. Eleven of those are bladderworts. One type has dainty yellow flowers that bloomed a day before our visit.

Bladderworts, an aquatic plant, have a trap Fitzhugh describes as a bladder that forms a vacuum. How it works is fit for a horror movie.

“There’s a trap door there with many trigger hairs extending out really far into the water,” he says. “Nematodes or small crustaceans swimming by rub up against these trigger hairs and bend that trap door, so much so that it just breaks and it sucks in the surrounding water and the insect.”

Then it’s dinner time.

Why they kill

These kinds of plants grow in nutrient-deficient areas. The elaborate traps have evolved to capture essential elements such as nitrogen, phosphorous and potassium from insects rather than soil.

One pitcher plant in the greenhouse is veiny, deep red and attracts flies, perhaps because it looks like fresh meat.

“Flies will very often visit these pitchers and then will start feeding on that sweet nectar they think is their meal. The nectar’s actually drugged. It has a slurry of compounds in it,” Fitzhugh says. “I’ve been able to pet flies that are sitting on pitchers before because they were so drunk that they don’t know that I’m there. That combined with a slippery surface makes for almost impossible escape.”

He doesn’t have to bring in ants or other insects to the greenhouse. Ants have formed colonies in some of the pots in the greenhouse, creating a constant food supply for the plants. Other insects fly or crawl in when the greenhouse vents open.

Pennsylvania’s carnivores

Did you know more than half of the known carnivorous plant species are native to the Americas?

“We think of carnivorous plants as coming from this deep, dark, steamy tropical jungle, when in fact, they’re in our own backyards,” he says. “Pennsylvania has 14 native species of carnivorous plants alone.”

Those include bladderworts, sundews and the purple pitcher plant.

Over the past few years, Fitzhugh has worked with Christopher Hardy, a biology professor, to document Pennsylvania’s carnivorous plants. Fellow students are documenting and photographing the plants they find on field trips, near and far. Michele Rebman is the group’s photographer, and Darcey Young, who recently graduated, is handling illustrations.

The plants are mentioned in larger books, but there’s no single source dedicated solely to Pennsylvania’s carnivorous plants, Hardy says.

“It would be nice to have a review article that describe these interesting plants,” he says.

Once that is finished, Fitzhugh is thinking about graduate school so he can continue studying conservation research and carnivorous plants.

“I’m really interested in preserving habitat since the bog habitat is so fragile,” he says. “Very little amount of pollution can cause these plants to disappear.”

