Last weekend, Donna Talarico should have been rushing around to attend to details at the HippoCamp – a Lancaster-based conference focused on creative non-fiction writing and publishing.

If you spend even just a few minutes with Talarico, founder of HippoCamp conference and Hippocampus magazine, you’ll be able to feel just how passionate she is about HippoCamp and her mission to bring writers together to share techniques on how to perfect their craft and enjoy the comradery other like-minded people.

So, in May, when she released a post announcing the cancellation of the conference with a "broken heart," you know she meant it. Late last week, Talarico wrote another heartfelt post on hippocampusmagazine.com in which she expressed how much she and her team missed getting together and also offering another way to connect.

There will be opportunities to virtually enjoy and participate in some of HippoCamp’s popular session including "A Night of Nonfiction Debut CNF Author Panel & Discussion" featuring writers Athena Dixon, Berry Grass, Timothy J. Hillegonds and Vicki Mayk on Aug. 29 and four sessions with successful writers and editors in a Zoom setting on Aug. 30.

Mini sessions include “The Story Only You Can Tell: Fresh Angles For Personal Essays,” “Powering Through The Post-Publication Doldrums,” “If I Want Your Opinion, I’ll Pay For It” and “How to Write What You Don’t Know.”

There is limited space available. To RSVP and find more details, click here.