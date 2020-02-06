Jeremiah Miller remembers when he was a student at McCaskey High School and Gary Smith, co-founder of Theater of the Seventh Sister, came to the school for a few weeks to study scenes from Shakespeare.

It was the only Shakespeare training the young actor had.

“When I was living in New York, I was afraid of Shakespeare,” he says. “But at least I had some grasp on what Shakespeare was. Years later, when I auditioned for Shakespeare, I always remembered those couple of weeks in high school and I wanted more.”

That’s why Miller wanted to be a part of Shakes-Peers, a high school festival all about the Bard, being held at the Ware Center Monday afternoon.

Miller, coordinator of the McCaskey Alumni Association who also writes plays and acts, is one of the judges at the festival (along with Donna Schilke and Holly Andrew), which is being held by People’s Shakespeare Project.

“I have wanted to do this for a long time,” says Laura Howell, the founder and artistic/executive director of the People’s Shakespeare Project.

“I tried to do it when I was a teacher at Country Day, but no other schools signed up.”

On Monday, seven schools will be sending 40 students and their teachers to the Ware Center.

Students will introduce themselves to each other when they arrive and do some warmups and theater games to “take the edge off and get comfortable with each other,” Howell says.

“As some of our Camp Will — a theater camp Shakespeare Projects holds every summer — kids like to say, they let their inner nerds come out. It’s good to know they aren’t alone in the world, that there are other people people out there who enjoy language and poetry.”

Students will be attending a workshop led by playwright Barry Kornhauser that is devoted to Shakespeare, blocking and stage movement.

After the workshop, the students will be divided into groups of three or four and will work on monologues briefly and then perform them for a judge.

A judge will listen to all the monologues in each group and select three to move on to the final round later in the afternoon, when they will perform scenes together.

“I selected eight plays, and I was mean,” Howell says. “They are not plays they are studying in school. No ‘Romeo and Juliet’ for them, no ‘Midsummer Night’s Dream.’ And hopefully, no one from the same school will be in scenes together.” Howell wants the students to get to know their partners.

After lunch, the students will “go off into their corners and start working,” Howell says.

The students will get the scene on scrolls, which was common in Shakespeare’s day.

“It will only be their lines,” Howell says. “Because they won’t know what’s coming next, it is a great exercise in listening and responding.”

Then, at 2 p.m., the public is invited to watch the scenes. A winning team will be named at the end of the day.

“They will be charged with creating believable characters and relationships in a coherent, lively scene,” Howell says.

“Shakespeare is like a foreign language,” Miller says. “It takes time, you’ve got to translate it.

“It’s about understanding what they are saying, making the words accessible to themselves and their own emotions,” he says. “We will be looking for growth throughout the day.”

During the day, Howell and the teachers will get together and talk about how they teach Shakespeare and trade ideas.

And in case you are wondering about Miller, he isn’t afraid of Shakespeare anymore.

In 2016, he tackled the big one with the People’s Shakespeare Project.

His Hamlet was only the second time he’d performed Shakespeare.