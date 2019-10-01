Close your eyes and think back to simpler times.
It's 1995. You have a Hi-C juice box in hand, Dunkaroos on deck, and the raucous studio audience laughter of "All That" is emanating from your tube television.
If any of that resonates with you, an upcoming event at the Chameleon Club might pique your interest.
"All That" cast members Danny Tamberelli and Lori Beth Denberg will visit Lancaster on Thursday, Nov. 21, in a show called "Nostalgia Personified: All That Edition." Tickets are $20 in advance for the all-ages show, which starts at 7 p.m. For $40, fans can get admission and a meet-and-greet with the comedians.
The show is billed as "an evening of fun and games with your childhood TV heroes."
Tamberelli and Denberg were staples on the early seasons of "All That," Nickelodeon's sketch comedy show for kids. The two both served as hosts of "Vital Information," a sarcastic advice segment.
For more information, see the official Facebook event page or visit chameleonclub.net.