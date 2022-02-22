Fans of sweet candy have a new reason to celebrate.

Hersheypark will be introducing two new, Jolly Ranchers-themed rides in time for the 2022 summer season. The first, a reimagined take on the Sidewinder coaster, is called "Jolly Rancher Remix," a 90-second coaster that inverts six times and features five randomized rides, each inspired by a different flavor of the titular candy.

The second ride, a family-focused experience called "Mix'd Flavored By Jolly Ranchers," sends you up and down in the air, all while spinning the ride car 360 degrees. Both rides will be located in the Pioneer Frontier section of Hersheypark.

For more information on the new rides, as well as upcoming ticket pricing and hours, visit hersheypark.com.