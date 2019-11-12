Christmas Candylane - Dry Gulch Railroad.jpg
Dry Gulch Railroad at Hersheypark's Christmas Candylane.

 Submitted

Are you heading out to enjoy the holidays in Hershey this weekend?

Before you go, take a minute to look at just what it take to put on a holiday extravaganza like Hersheypark’s Christmas Candylane and Hershey Sweet Lights

Both events open Friday and run through Jan. 1.

Here’s a look at the Hersheypark Christmas display, by the numbers: 

Christmas Candylane - Lights 1.jpg
Brilliant lights on display  at Hersheypark's Christmas Candylane.

 Submitted

4 million decorative lights

665,000 ounces of hot chocolate sold

250,000 dancing lights in the NOEL light show

n14 EL Hershey Sweet Lights 3.jpg
Hershey Sweet Lights is a drive-through light experience.

 Catherine Roberts

600 illuminated, animated displays in Sweet Lights.

50-foot tall Kissmas tree

37 operating days through the season

Christmas Candylane - Reindeer 5.jpg
No it's not Rudolph! But Vixen is saying hello at Hersheypark's Christmas Candylane

 Submitted.

11 acres in ZooAmerica

9 reindeer (including Rudolph!)

Christmas Candylane - sooperdooperLooper.jpg
 SooperdooperLooper is one of six coasters open at Hersheypark's Christmas Candylane.

 Brian Friedman

6 roller coasters open (weather permitting)

2 harbor seals (who will still be performing in "Our Friends From the Sea’’)

Christmas Candylane - Santa 2.jpg
 Santa hears Christmas wishes from a little visitor at Hersheypark's Christmas Candylane.

 Submitted

And of course 1 and only 1 SANTA CLAUS!

 

Check out video from Candylane below: 