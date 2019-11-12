Are you heading out to enjoy the holidays in Hershey this weekend?
Before you go, take a minute to look at just what it take to put on a holiday extravaganza like Hersheypark’s Christmas Candylane and Hershey Sweet Lights?
Both events open Friday and run through Jan. 1.
Here’s a look at the Hersheypark Christmas display, by the numbers:
4 million decorative lights
665,000 ounces of hot chocolate sold
250,000 dancing lights in the NOEL light show
600 illuminated, animated displays in Sweet Lights.
50-foot tall Kissmas tree
37 operating days through the season
11 acres in ZooAmerica
9 reindeer (including Rudolph!)
6 roller coasters open (weather permitting)
2 harbor seals (who will still be performing in "Our Friends From the Sea’’)
And of course 1 and only 1 SANTA CLAUS!
Check out video from Candylane below: