Herhsyepark announced today that, assuming Pennsylvania lifts the closure order of all non-essential businesses, that the park would open in early June.

The press release notes that Hersheypark has "continued to research and implement preventive measures as recommended by state and federal agencies that will enhance our existing high standards of cleanliness through additional rigorous cleaning procedures."

The opening of Hersheypark's newest attraction, Chocolatetown, as well as the park's 15th rollercoaster, Candymonium, are not mentioned in the press release.

It is noted also that Spring in the Park and summer 2020 tickets that have already been purchased will also extend into spring and summer of 2021, respectively.

Last year, Hersheypark saw nearly three million visitors.

