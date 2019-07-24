Wednesday’s announcement of Hersheypark’s newest rollercoaster – a hypercoaster -- was pure, unadulterated Candymonium.

Literally.

The rollercoaster, which will be the park’s 15th, is set to open in the summer of 2020 as part of the Derry Township amusement park's extensive renovation for Chocolate Town, a new area at the park set to also feature a themed restaurant, retail space and a candy kitchen. In all, $150 million went into the park’s extensive renovations.

What is a hypercoaster? It's any rollercoaster with a more-than-200-foot drop. Candymonium's 210-foot drop makes it a hypercoaster and the first for Hersheypark. The height meant receiving FAA clearance.

Hershey Entertainment & Resorts CEO John Lawn premiered Candymonium at a presentation inside the Music Box Theatre to a packed house of season pass holders and media. Candymonium will span 7 acres at the entrance of Chocolatetown and feature a 210-foot ascent and speeds up to 76 miles per hour.

The ride is being hailed as the “fastest, longest and sweetest” coaster in the park’s extensive history. The rollercoaster will have a chocolate-colored track and three separate cars dedicated to Reese’s Cups, Twizzlers and Hershey’s Kisses.

Riders must be 54 inches tall – or the Twizzlers height requirement – to ride.

With the announcement, HersheyPark now holds the claim to most rollercoasters of any park in the North East United States.

Check out a video released by HersheyPark of what the ride will look like by clicking here.