Hersheypark guests will have to wait a little longer to enjoy the sweetest place on Earth this year.

It was announced this morning that Hersheypark will delay its planned "Springtime in the Park" opening season, previously scheduled for Saturday, April 4 to Thursday, April 19, to Friday, May 1.

Guests with "Springtime in the Park" passes can still enter during the summer season through July 31.

Hersheypark is still planning on unveiling its new Chocolatetown expansion, featuring Candymonium, the park's 15th rollercoaster, this summer.

For more information, visit hersheypark.com.