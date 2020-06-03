Less than a week removed from Hersheypark broadcasting a potential opening in July, the theme park announced that the Chocolate World attraction is set to open on Friday, June 5 for "shopping and takeout treats" only.
The attraction will open at 9 a.m. and feature access to a dessert menu consisting of various milkshakes, cookies and s'mores. A press release states that the number of visitors will be reduced, and those visitors will require a free timed entry pass.
Additional safety measures require guests to wear a face mask, maintain a distance of at least six feet from each other and undergo a temperature screening prior to entrance.
Visit hersheys.com/chocolateworld for more information.
