Less than a week removed from Hersheypark broadcasting a potential opening in July, the theme park announced that the Chocolate World attraction is set to open on Friday, June 5 for "shopping and takeout treats" only.

The attraction will open at 9 a.m. and feature access to a dessert menu consisting of various milkshakes, cookies and s'mores. A press release states that the number of visitors will be reduced, and those visitors will require a free timed entry pass.

Additional safety measures require guests to wear a face mask, maintain a distance of at least six feet from each other and undergo a temperature screening prior to entrance.

Visit hersheys.com/chocolateworld for more information.

Hersheypark announces July opening, if state permits Hersheypark announced this morning that the park would reopen to the public in July, with th…

Hersheypark announces more details on 2020 Chocolatetown expansion Hersheypark has just announced a few more sweet details about its upcoming Chocolatetown exp…