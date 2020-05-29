Hersheypark announced this morning that the park would reopen to the public in July, with the caveat that the state must approve these plans.

In a press release, Hersheypark also states that all current 2020 season pass holders will receive an additional day on their passes for each day the park is closed to the public in the 2020 season. Similarly, all 2020 season passes have been extended through June 30, 2021.

Though a variety of safety initiatives are name-checked in the press release, including capacity management, social distancing and the use of PPE by staff, Hersheypark states in the press release that further details on new measures will be released closer to the opening.

It remains to be seen how this delayed opening will affect Chocolatetown, the new, $150 million expansion Hersheypark was set to premiere this summer.