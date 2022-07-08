Hersheypark's Wildcat rollercoaster is on its last legs.

The wooden coaster opened up in 1996 and will run its last ride on Sunday, July 31, said Hersheypark Director of Public Relations Quinn Bryner.

The Wildcat name is a tribute to Hersheypark's very first rollercoaster, which opened in 1923.

According to Bryner, details on what is next for the space are expected before the end of this year. Visit Hersheypark.com for more information.

Last to ride alert! 🚨 Wildcat will close Sunday, July 31 so be sure to visit this month for one final ride. Any suggestions on what we could do with 3,100 feet of wooden track? Stay tuned for details later this year. pic.twitter.com/ut8aRmfhat — Hersheypark (@Hersheypark) July 8, 2022