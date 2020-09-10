Hersheypark is expanding its regular offerings in October and December this season.

"Hersheypark in the Dark" returns this season on Oct. 2 and will be available to visit on weekends until Nov. 1.

Hersheypark's Halloween offerings include trick-or-treating for guests 12 and under, as well as "lights out" rides for attractions including Laff Trakk, Lightning Racer and Comet. Tickets for "Hersheypark in the Dark" are $44.95 for guests aged 9 through 61, and $36.95 for kids aged 3 through 8.

"Hersheypark Christmas Candylane" picks up more or less when the Halloween extravaganza closes down. Guests can enjoy yuletide offerings on select dates beginning on Nov. 13 through Jan. 3.

The updated Christmas spectacular includes appearances by Santa and his reindeer, as well as the drive-thru light show "Hershey Sweet Lights," featuring 600 illuminated displays. Tickets for all guests 3 and older are $31.95.

As with "Hersheypark in the Dark," season pass holders can experience "Hersheypark Christmas Candylane" an unlimited number of times.

For more information, visit hersheypark.com.