In an effort to "ensure more family rides, thrilling coasters and water attractions are available each day," Hersheypark is cutting short its night hours, starting on Monday, July 13.

Hersheypark, which opened its doors for the season on Friday, July 3, will now open at 11 a.m. and close at 7 p.m., as opposed to opening at 10 a.m. and closing at 9 p.m. Similarly, The Boardwalk and ZooAmerica portions of the park will also close an hour earlier, at 6 and 7 p.m., respectively.

"Sweet Start," the extra hour in the park earned by being a season pass holder or a guest at the Hersheypark Resorts, will now start at 10 a.m. instead of 9 a.m.

This is not the first change since the park reopened seven days ago. Initially, all guests were required to reserve their time at the park online. However, the park has since reversed that ruling for all season pass holders.

The park's much-vaunted "Chocolatetown" expansion debuted on July 3, featuring Hersheypark's newest rollercoaster, "Candymonium."

Efforts to reach Hersheypark representatives for comment were not successful.