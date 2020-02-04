Is there a young actress in your household who dreams of being on stage?
Well, if she is no older than 5 and shorter than 4” 2,” she might have her shot.
Hershey Theatre is locally casting the role of Lulu when the national tour of “Waitress” comes to town April 14 - 19.
Two girls will be cast in the role.
Auditions will be held March 11 at 6 p.m. at Hershey Theatre and last approximately two hours. Sign up is here.
The audition will consist of the child repeating two lines from the show. If possible, parents should bring a current headshot and resume for each child, though it is not required. And prior acting experience is not necessary.
“Waitress” is the story of Jenna, a waitress stuck in a loveless marriage. She pours all her love into her amazing pies.
Her only salvation is her daughter, Lulu, who appears in the final scene of the show.