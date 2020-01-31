Just two weeks after Mars Inc. announced it had made the world's largest chocolate nut bar, the Hershey Company beat that Guinness World Record on Friday, Food & Wine reported.

At Hershey's Chocolate World, a 5,943-pound Reese's Take5 bar was unveiled Friday in front of cheering employees and a representative of Guinness, according to Globe Newswire.

During the unveiling, the bar was certified as the largest chocolate nut bar on record.

The gigantic Take5 bar, measuring 9 by 5.5 by 2 feet, took five days and 40 Hershey's employees to make, Globe Newswire reported.

Reese's Take5 contains layers of Reese's peanut butter, chocolate, caramel, peanuts and pretzels.

The previous chocolate nut bar record, certified Jan. 16 by Guinness, was a 4,728-pound Snickers bar created at Mars Wrigley's Waco, Texas, plant, according to Food & Wine.

The enormous Take5 bar will be distributed among Hershey’s employees, WHTM reported.

Mars Wrigley also has a Lancaster County connection: The company makes Dove bars and other candy at its location in Elizabethtown.

Reese's is running its first-ever Super Bowl commercial this Sunday — for the Take5 bar.

