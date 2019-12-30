Soon, the only Hershey's Kisses on wheels that you'll be able to see are the ones you eat in your own car.

The famed Hershey's Kissmobile Cruiser, a delectable fever dream of a car featuring three giant Hershey's Kisses on top, will be retired in 2020, PennLive.com reported.

The vehicles, which each traveled 30,000 miles across the country promoting the Hershey's brand, were first unveiled in 1997.

The 12-foot-tall, 26-foot-long Kissmobile could fit over 230,000 Hershey's Kisses inside, all of which were given out as samples during cross country treks.

However, just because the vehicles won't be out on the road doesn't mean you won't ever see one again -- The AACA Museum in Hershey will be housing one of the Kissmobiles for the foreseeable future.

If you are still in need of a branded dessert experience on wheels, fear not - the Turkey Hill Giant Cow still makes the rounds around the state throughout the year.

