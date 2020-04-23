After winter’s chill, the tulips at Hershey Gardens are the unofficial start of spring.

This year, Alyssa Hagarman planned for swaths of tulips to bloom in pinks, yellows and purples behind the conservatory.

“I tried to get the brightest color. I want the most bang for my buck, if you will,” says the horticultural specialist. “Things that scream spring to me is what I put up there.”

Hagarman looked for a mix of early-blooming tulips plus ones that open a little later. She timed it so the tulips would be in peak bloom just as the crowds showed up around Easter.

Nearly 26,000 tulips are in their full glory right on time, but they’re blooming behind closed doors. Hershey Gardens closed because of the COVID-19 virus, leaving just a few staff gardeners (working far apart) to enjoy the tulips up close. LNP | LancasterOnline photographers were allowed inside last week to capture the scene.

This pandemic interrupted a long-held tradition this year for guests and for Hagarman, who works a year ahead on the tulips. COVID-19 has spread into every corner of our lives. Even if Pennsylvania and places like Hershey Gardens emerge from stay-at-home orders soon, much will be missed and the tulip display that will bloom next year will be different.

First blooms

For decades, tulips marked the opening of Hershey’s seasonal gardens. Now the gardens are open year-round but the tulips are still special and attract thousands of visitors.

Hagarman designs seasonal displays and finds the plants. She started planning for this year’s tulips by looking at last year’s array of tulips to spot plants that did well and ones to avoid.

By the beginning of May, she orders the bulbs. Volunteers and staff gardeners plant the bulbs around Halloween and then they wait.

A mild winter

Tulips need up to 12 weeks of cold temperatures to bloom, according to Penn State Extension. This winter was milder than usual, leaving some of Hershey Gardens’ tulips a little stunted, Hagarman says. For example, Blueberry Ripple was supposed to be a foot tall with white petals accented by large blue and purple flames. The tulips are up and beautiful but are about 8 inches tall, Hagarman says. The ember mix of reds, oranges and yellow tulips bloomed, but the flowers are different heights.

Ones that didn’t disappoint were Daydream, an orange and yellow tulip and Design Impression with bubblegum pink petals.

By the time the tulips were up and growing buds in mid-March, the gardens closed to keep the public and staff safe. Staff gardeners continue to work while keeping their distance.

Volunteers regularly double the gardeners available to prune or plant. This year, volunteers were asked to stay home. This leaves a lot of work for staff. For example, volunteers help prune the 3,500 rose bushes by cutting canes to about 8-10 inches, encouraging new growth. Staff finished pruning later than usual, Hagarman says, but not so late as to harm the roses.

Tulips, take two

Usually volunteers also help dig up the tulips once they fade and then plant annuals in the same beds. They treat most of the tulips like annuals because many won’t flower in year two.

However, staff don’t know when the gardens will open this year. Hagarman has put a hold on ordering annuals for the fan beds behind the conservatory. The 18,300 tulips blooming now will stay put and she hopes they’ll come up again next year for a repeat of 2020’s tulip garden.

“That’s what we’re hoping for,” Hagarman says. “I was reviewing my order. There might be one section that’s going to be really thin. Most of my tulips are ones that, knock on wood, generally will come back up. We’ve never done this before so we really can’t say for sure.”

That plan might change if the gardens open quickly.

“It’s a whole lot less work for me,” Hagarman says with a laugh. “But I’m very nervous about how our tulip display will look next year.”

There’s uncertainty about the future, but the gardeners have been busy. They still enjoyed seeing other signs of spring like the cornelian cherry dogwood’s tiny yellow flowers and the serviceberry’s fluffy white blooms.

Something’s missing, though. It’s strange to not have guests walking through the gardens, snapping pictures, Hagarman says. Some can’t stay away even if the doors are closed.

“We have noticed on a very frequent basis several cars driving really slowly by to peek through the fence,” Hagarman says.

As long as temperatures stay cool, the tulips there will last for about two more weeks.

