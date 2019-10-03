American Music Theatre announced two shows Thursday morning that will transport audiences back to the '60s and '70s.
Herman's Hermits starring Peter Noone and the Buckinghams will perform at American Music Theatre Sunday, May 3 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $39-$59.
Noone, the lead singer of Herman's Hermits, was just 15 when the band rose to prominence. The English band churned out squeaky-clean hits like "I'm Into Something Good," "Mrs. Brown, You've Got a Lovely Daughter" and "I'm Henry VII, I Am."
The Buckinghams had several Billboard Top 40 hits in the '60s and '70s, including "Kind of a Drag," "Don't You Care" and "Susan."
The Happy Together Tour will return to American Music Theatre on Saturday, June 20 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $59-$79. The Turtles, Chuck Negron (formerly of Three Dog Night,) The Association, Mark Lindsay (former lead singer of Paul Rever & the Raiders,) The Vogues and The Cowsills will perform at this show celebrating the music of the '60s and '70s.
Tickets for both shows go on sale to the general public 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12. (Tickets go on sale to American Music Theatre members 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8.)
Tickets will be available in person at American Music Theatre's box office, located at 2425 Lincoln Highway E., online at amtshows.com or by phone at 800-648-4102.