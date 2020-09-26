In these trying times, couldn't we all use a free cup of coffee now and then?

Just in time, it's National Coffee Day on Tuesday, Sept. 29, and some coffee shops, store chains and cafes will be offering freebies and deals on java.

Here's a list of some of the chains, located in or near Lancaster County, offering deals on Tuesday. Check to see that your local store is participating in theses deals.

This list will be updated as more National Coffee Day deals are announced.

• Sheetz stores will offer a free cold brew coffee to any customer who orders it through the Sheetz app on Tuesday.

The offer is good at all Sheetz locations, and on any size or flavor of cold brew. You can even use the curbside pickup option.

• Declaring Tuesday "National Dunkin Day," Dunkin is offering a free medium coffee, hot or iced, with any purchase at participating locations.

Customers are limited to one free coffee, and the offer excludes nitro and cold brew coffee.

• Participating Speedway stores are offering free 16-ounce hot cups of coffee on Tuesday.

The offer is good from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Participating Wawa stores are offering free coffee to members of its rewards program on Tuesday.

• Duck Donuts is offering a free coffee with any in-store purchase Tuesday.

• If you happen to be traveling Tuesday in a county with a participating Love's Travel Stops store, you can buy a cup of coffee for $1 using the Love Connect app, and Love's will make a donation to Children's Miracle Network hospitals