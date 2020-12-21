Need some running motivation this winter?

There are still races and walks outdoors this winter throughout Lancaster County. Some are in-person. Some are virtual. Because of changing rules to limit the spread of COVID-19, some are still being planned.

If you know of more winter races in the Lancaster County region, share the details in the comments.

When: Saturday, Dec. 19 (now postponed because of the snow. Organizers have submitted new dates in January and are waiting for approvals.)

Were: Lancaster Junction Trail, Manheim

Run the lap course solo or with a friend in a relay.

When: Saturday, Dec. 26

Where: Freedom Memorial Park, Millersville

This race is part of a monthly series from US Road Running Race Club.

When: January (exact dates have not been set)

This is a fundraiser for Lancaster Sierra Club to fund grants in the region. Runners will receive Sierra Club masks this year instead of race shirts.

When: Sunday, Jan. 17

Where: Elizabethtown College

This series of three monthly winter races is for all ages. Organizers are still planning the series.

When: Sunday, Feb. 21

Where: Elizabethtown College

This series of three monthly winter races is for all ages. Organizers are still planning the series.

When: Saturday, Feb. 21

Where: Welsh Mountain Park, New Holland

The course combines trails, grass and roads. A portion of proceeds will benefit the park. Runners must be at least 21 years old.

When: Log miles during March

After a year break, this Ephrata race is back, virtual and has a half marathon option. The event raises money for the Lucas Malmer Memorial Scholarship Fund.

When: Saturday, March 16

Where: Lancaster Country Day School

The fundraiser from the Junior League of Lancaster has a four-mile run, a two-mile walk and a kids fun run. St. Patrick's Day costumes are appreciated.

When: Saturday, March 20

Where: Safe Harbor Park

The course of this run has wide and narrow paths trails, stone and dirt roads and some elevation changes.

When: Sunday, March 21

Where: Elizabethtown College

This series of three monthly winter races is for all ages. Organizers are still planning the series.

When: Saturday, March 27

Where: Garden Spot Village

This race has a half marathon and a 10K option plus a kids run. This year, there is a virtual option to run March 19-27. The race benefits the Garden Spot Village Benevolent Fund. Run this race along with the Bird-in-Hand Half Marathon and you’ll be given a plaque with petrified road apples.