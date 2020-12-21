Need some running motivation this winter?
There are still races and walks outdoors this winter throughout Lancaster County. Some are in-person. Some are virtual. Because of changing rules to limit the spread of COVID-19, some are still being planned.
If you know of more winter races in the Lancaster County region, share the details in the comments.
Lancaster Junction Trail 5K and 10K and relay
When: Saturday, Dec. 19 (now postponed because of the snow. Organizers have submitted new dates in January and are waiting for approvals.)
Were: Lancaster Junction Trail, Manheim
Run the lap course solo or with a friend in a relay.
Freedom Memorial Park 5K, 10K and Relay
When: Saturday, Dec. 26
Where: Freedom Memorial Park, Millersville
This race is part of a monthly series from US Road Running Race Club.
Polar Bear Trail Run and Hike (virtual)
When: January (exact dates have not been set)
This is a fundraiser for Lancaster Sierra Club to fund grants in the region. Runners will receive Sierra Club masks this year instead of race shirts.
Frozen Foot 5K and Idiot’s Option 10K
When: Sunday, Jan. 17
Where: Elizabethtown College
This series of three monthly winter races is for all ages. Organizers are still planning the series.
Frozen Foot 5K and 10K
When: Sunday, Feb. 21
Where: Elizabethtown College
This series of three monthly winter races is for all ages. Organizers are still planning the series.
Welsh Mountain 15K and 30K trail/run/hike
When: Saturday, Feb. 21
Where: Welsh Mountain Park, New Holland
The course combines trails, grass and roads. A portion of proceeds will benefit the park. Runners must be at least 21 years old.
Pain in the Butt 5K, 10K and Half Marathon for Colon Cancer Awareness (virtual)
When: Log miles during March
After a year break, this Ephrata race is back, virtual and has a half marathon option. The event raises money for the Lucas Malmer Memorial Scholarship Fund.
Run4Luck
When: Saturday, March 16
Where: Lancaster Country Day School
The fundraiser from the Junior League of Lancaster has a four-mile run, a two-mile walk and a kids fun run. St. Patrick's Day costumes are appreciated.
13- and 26-mile Trail Run
When: Saturday, March 20
Where: Safe Harbor Park
The course of this run has wide and narrow paths trails, stone and dirt roads and some elevation changes.
Frozen Foot 5K and 10K
When: Sunday, March 21
Where: Elizabethtown College
This series of three monthly winter races is for all ages. Organizers are still planning the series.
Garden Spot Village Half Marathon, 10K and Kids Run
When: Saturday, March 27
Where: Garden Spot Village
This race has a half marathon and a 10K option plus a kids run. This year, there is a virtual option to run March 19-27. The race benefits the Garden Spot Village Benevolent Fund. Run this race along with the Bird-in-Hand Half Marathon and you’ll be given a plaque with petrified road apples.