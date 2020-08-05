The Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire, located on the grounds of the Mount Hope Estate & Winery north of Manheim, will open for its 40th season on Labor Day weekend, starting Saturday, Sept. 5, with a smaller audience to allow for social distancing.

After the opening weekend, the Faire will run Saturdays and Sundays through Nov. 1, Mount Hope's owner, Scott Bowser, announced in the Faire's email newsletter and social media posts Wednesday.

But, because of state guidelines aimed at preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Faire will operate at 25% of its usual audience capacity. Smaller audiences, Bowser says in his email, will allow for shorter lines and proper distancing among Fairegoers in food and entertainment areas.

Timed tickets for the Faire must be purchased ahead of time to ensure that limited audience number each day of the Faire; no tickets will be sold at the door.

All guests and staff must wear face coverings while walking around on the Faire grounds — and, with many attendees dressing in costume throughout the season, there will, no doubt, be a lot of creativity involved in this safety procedure.

Hand-sanitizing stations have been added throughout the grounds, and there will be social-distancing measures in place for stage seating at the various entertainments presented at the Faire.

The Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire is an interactive entertainment venue featuring music, stage shows, food, vendors and costumed characters that generally include magicians, storytellers, knights and 16th-century monarchs.

Familiar themes for weekends at the Faire include pirates, wizards, time travelers Oktoberfest, Celtic games and music, the autumn harvest and "Halloween Days and Spooky Knights."

More information about activities and food at the Faire will be announced closer to the Grand Opening weekend in September.

Tickets are $29.95 for adults, $15.95 for children ages 5-11 and free for children 4 and under.

Visit parenfaire.com for more information.

