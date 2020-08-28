Some Lancaster County movie theaters will be reopening their doors this Friday after being closed for months due to COVID-19.

While some local theaters have been open since Lancaster County entered the green phase of Governor Wolf’s reopening plan for Pennsylvania, others will be hosting customers for the first time since March. One Lancaster County movie theater permanently shuttered in April following COVID-19 closures: MoviE-Town in Elizabethtown. While the New Main in Ephrata is not reopening this week, owner Penn Ketchum confirmed the theater will reopen eventually.

Here's the status of other movie theaters in Lancaster County.

Penn Cinema

Status: Reopening Aug. 28 after initially reopening June 26 then closing July 12.

Details: Capacity in the theater will be reduced by about 50 percent. Customers are required to wear masks until seated in the theater. Social distance seating is being offered, where patrons can book seats with unavailable seats on either side. The theater will be cleaned between shows. Showing features including, “The New Mutants” and “Unhinged”. Drive-in movies will continue to be offered. Tickets can be purchased online. More info: 541 Airport Road, Lititz, PA | penncinema.com | 717-626-7720.

Regal Manor

Status: Reopening August 28.

Details: Theater capacity will be decreased by 50 percent. Guests are required to wear masks at all times in the theater unless they are eating or drinking. Tickets and concessions can be purchased on Regal’s app. The concession stand will be socially distanced, with every other register closed and the menu will be limited. Two empty seats will remain empty between groups when purchasing tickets. Showing features including, “The Personal History of David Copperfield” and “The Eight Hundred”.

More info: 1246 Millersville Pike, Lancaster | regmovies.com |844-462-7342. Zoetropolis

Status: Reopened theater July 10 and offering private theater rentals. Restaurant reopened June 5.

Details: Groups can rent the theater for a three-hour time slot Thursday-Saturday. Up to 20 people are allowed in the theater and patrons must wear masks until seated. The theater is socially distanced with 13 small pods separated by six feet. Temperature checks are required. Food and beverage are only available through Zoetropolis. Films, game night or personal movies can be coordinated with the theater.

More info: 112 N Water St, Lancaster | zoetropolis.com | 717-208-6572. Reel Cinemas

Status: Reopening on August 28.

Details: The theater will follow Pennsylvania's indoor capacity guidelines for the county. Masks will be required for all customers at the theater. Tickets can be purchased online or at the theater. Food and beverages will be available. Feature film showings will begin at 11:30 a.m. More info: 1500 Christopher Place, Lancaster | reelcinemaspa.com | 717 438-5200.

Kendig Square

Status: Reopened July 3.