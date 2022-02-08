Plans for a new location for the Chameleon Club are still in flux, according to former Chameleon production manager Brandon Gepfer.

The venue initially closed in September of 2020, and since then, the “Chameleon Club” name has remained in stasis.

“Never say never with stuff, it's just, at this point, a lot of plans kind of fell through,” says Gepfer over the phone. “It's not cheap to buy or lease property right now in this market. It's still a pretty cutthroat business to be involved with the music industry. Right now, for me, it's just a memory.”

The owner of the “Chameleon Club” name is Nick Skiadas, who purchased the space in 2003. Since the closing of the Chameleon Club, Gepfer has continued booking concerts through his own company, Big Fan Presents, at Tellus360 in Lancaster city, Mickey’s Black Box in Lititz and Reverb in Reading.

Gepfer hopes that PCAD preserves not only a semblance of the performance space, but also the venue’s rich history – in addition to more than three decades as a music venue, the building at 223 N. Water St. was the home of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles for eighty years.

“I love the growth in Lancaster, it's amazing, especially since I've been here my entire life, to see it change so much. But, you kind of risk eradicating that history that made it really cool. Maybe PCAD will have some ambition to have some performance space in some capacity, that would be a cool homage to the building's past, but that's up to them.”