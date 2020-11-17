In eight churches across Lancaster County, free meals will be available on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 26. Read below for the list compiled by Pennsylvania 2-1-1 East, a program of United Way of Lancaster County. Though most of these meals are offered to-go only, keep in mind COVID-19 health considerations including social distancing and mask wearing.

Note: This list will be updated online if more free meals are announced.

Bright Side Baptist Church (515 Hershey Avenue, Lancaster)

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Details: Offering to-go meals only. Reservations requested by Thursday, Nov. 19. Home deliveries may be possible, contact the church at 717-509-1342.

Chiques Church of the Brethren (4045 Sunnyside Road, Manheim)

When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Details: Reservations are required by Nov. 17, contact 717-665-1342. To-go meals offered only. Donations will be accepted towards the local food pantry.

Columbia United Methodist Church (510 Walnut St., Columbia)

When: 11 a.m. and noon

Details: Offering to-go meals only at two timeslots. Reservations can be made by calling 717-684-2356.

Ebenezer Baptist Church (701 North Lime St., Lancaster)

When: 1 to 3 p.m.

Details: Ebenezer Baptist Church is offering in-person dining, though home-delivered meals for homebound residents can be arranged by contacting 717-715-4796. Masks are required for in-person dining.

Mark’s United Methodist Church (27 East Main St., Mount Joy)

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Details: Offering to-go meals only. Reservations required by Monday, Nov. 23, contact 717-653-5493.

St. Phillip the Apostle Roman Catholic Church (2111 Millersville Pike, Lancaster)

When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Details: Offering to-go meals only. Reservations required by Monday, Nov. 23, contact 717-872-2166.

St. Stephen Reformed Church (249 East Main Street, New Holland)

When: 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Details: Offering to-go meals only. Reservations required by Nov. 17, contact 717-354-7871. Meals for Elanco residents only.

Zion Lutheran Church (2 South Hazel St., Manheim)

When: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Details: Offering to-go meals only. Reservations required by Nov. 20, contact 717-665-5880.