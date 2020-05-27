As far as big events go, summers in this region have belonged to Hersheypark for decades.

Even without the namesake theme park, huge concerts have been a mainstay at Hersheypark Stadium, the Giant Center and Hershey Theatre for decades.

Before the COVID-19 outbreak seeped into all parts of public life two months ago, nearly all of Hershey's major concerts, from Nickelback to James Taylor, have either been rescheduled or canceled outright.

On May 1, Hershey Entertainment released a statement online declaring that refunds would be available at the point of purchase for events outright. For postponed and rescheduled shows, Hershey Entertainment states that guests will be able to use already-purchased tickets for newly scheduled dates. However, if ticket holders can't attend a rescheduled date, they have up to 30 days of the announcement of the rescheduling, or May 1, to get a refund.

Below is an updated list of every planned concert that was to take place this summer, with new dates listed where available.

JUNE

James Taylor w/ Jackson Browne

Where: Giant Center

Status: Rescheduled

Original date: Thursday, June 18

New date: Thursday, July 1

Zac Brown Band

Where: Hersheypark Stadium

Status: Canceled

Original date: Saturday, June 20

JULY

Lauren Daigle

Where: Giant Center

Status: Rescheduled

Original date: Friday, July 10

New date: Thursday, March 18, 2021

Nickelback

Where: Hersheypark Stadium

Status: Canceled

Original date: Saturday, July 11

Kidz Bop Live 2020

Where: Giant Center

Status: Postponed

Original date: Friday, July 17

New date: TBD

Dead & Company

Where: Hersheypark Stadium

Status: Canceled

Original date: Wednesday, July 29

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Rod Stewart

Where: Hersheypark Stadium

Status: Postponed

Original date: Friday, July 31

New date: TBD

AUGUST

Disturbed

Where: Hersheypark Stadium

Status: Postponed

Original date: Saturday, Aug. 1

Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire

Where: Hersheypark Stadium

Status: Postponed

Original date: Saturday, Aug. 8

New date: TBD

Motley Crue and Def Leppard

Where: Hersheypark Stadium

Status: TBD. According to Motely Crue's Instagram page, a decision on the tour will be released to the public on June 1.

Original date: Tuesday, Aug. 11

Phish

Where: Giant Center

Status: Rescheduled

Original dates: Tuesday, Aug. 11, and Wednesday, Aug. 12.

New dates: Tuesday, Aug. 10, and Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021.

The Hella Mega Tour ft. Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer

Where: Hersheypark Stadium

Status: Postponed

Original date: Sunday, Aug. 16

New date: TBD

Sam Hunt

Where: Hersheypark Stadium

Status: Canceled

Original date: Saturday, Aug. 29