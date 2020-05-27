As far as big events go, summers in this region have belonged to Hersheypark for decades.
Even without the namesake theme park, huge concerts have been a mainstay at Hersheypark Stadium, the Giant Center and Hershey Theatre for decades.
Before the COVID-19 outbreak seeped into all parts of public life two months ago, nearly all of Hershey's major concerts, from Nickelback to James Taylor, have either been rescheduled or canceled outright.
On May 1, Hershey Entertainment released a statement online declaring that refunds would be available at the point of purchase for events outright. For postponed and rescheduled shows, Hershey Entertainment states that guests will be able to use already-purchased tickets for newly scheduled dates. However, if ticket holders can't attend a rescheduled date, they have up to 30 days of the announcement of the rescheduling, or May 1, to get a refund.
Below is an updated list of every planned concert that was to take place this summer, with new dates listed where available.
JUNE
James Taylor w/ Jackson Browne
Where: Giant Center
Status: Rescheduled
Original date: Thursday, June 18
New date: Thursday, July 1
Zac Brown Band
Where: Hersheypark Stadium
Status: Canceled
Original date: Saturday, June 20
JULY
Lauren Daigle
Where: Giant Center
Status: Rescheduled
Original date: Friday, July 10
New date: Thursday, March 18, 2021
Nickelback
Where: Hersheypark Stadium
Status: Canceled
Original date: Saturday, July 11
Kidz Bop Live 2020
Where: Giant Center
Status: Postponed
Original date: Friday, July 17
New date: TBD
Dead & Company
Where: Hersheypark Stadium
Status: Canceled
Original date: Wednesday, July 29
Rod Stewart
Where: Hersheypark Stadium
Status: Postponed
Original date: Friday, July 31
New date: TBD
AUGUST
Disturbed
Where: Hersheypark Stadium
Status: Postponed
Original date: Saturday, Aug. 1
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Where: Hersheypark Stadium
Status: Postponed
Original date: Saturday, Aug. 8
New date: TBD
Motley Crue and Def Leppard
Where: Hersheypark Stadium
Status: TBD. According to Motely Crue's Instagram page, a decision on the tour will be released to the public on June 1.
Original date: Tuesday, Aug. 11
Phish
Where: Giant Center
Status: Rescheduled
Original dates: Tuesday, Aug. 11, and Wednesday, Aug. 12.
New dates: Tuesday, Aug. 10, and Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021.
The Hella Mega Tour ft. Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer
Where: Hersheypark Stadium
Status: Postponed
Original date: Sunday, Aug. 16
New date: TBD
Sam Hunt
Where: Hersheypark Stadium
Status: Canceled
Original date: Saturday, Aug. 29