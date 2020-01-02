Sunday's Golden Globes telecast marks the kickoff to the 2020 awards season for movies, TV and music.

Here’s a guide to the major awards shows you can watch on various networks from now through mid-February.

GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS

When and where: 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, NBC.

Edgy comic actor Ricky Gervais is sure to ruffle some Hollywood feathers tonight as he returns to host the telecast of the 77th annual awards for film and television. The awards are given by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Nominees have dinner before the awards telecast; their tables tend still to be filled with cocktails and bottles of bubbly, beer and booze at air time. Award presenters and recipients have occasionally known to be a little tipsy, which adds to the loosey-goosey atmosphere of the evening. Tom Hanks will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award for achievement in film, and Ellen DeGeneres will accept the Carol Burnett Award for achievement in television. Info and nominees: goldenglobes.com.

Red-carpet coverage, Golden Globes: Over on the E! network, hosts Ryan Seacrest and Giuliana Rancic will broadcast live from the red carpet beginning at 6 p.m., following a red-carpet “countdown” show at 4 p.m. There’s also an “after-party” show beginning at 11 p.m.

CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS

When and where: 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, on the CW network.

These awards, bestowed by the Broadcast Film Critics Association, hit their silver anniversary this year. Actor Taye Diggs hosts the 25th annual awards that honor critically acclaimed work in film. Interesting categories include as best young performer and best actor and actress in an action film. Info and nominees: criticschoice.com.

SCREEN ACTORS GUILD (SAG) AWARDS

When and where: 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, simulcast on TNT and TBS.

These awards honor just the actors and actresses in film and television — not producers, directors, etc. Ensemble acting honors are bestowed instead of a best-picture award.

Be sure to tune in right at the beginning of the telecast to see a group of actors tell funny stories about how they got into the business. Leonardo DiCaprio will present a lifetime achievement award to Robert De Niro. This telecast was presented without a host until 2017; no host has yet been announced. Info and nominees: sagawards.org.

GRAMMY AWARDS

When and where: 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, on CBS.

Alicia Keys will host the 62nd annual awards that honor achievement in a wide variety of genres within the music business. Categories include spoken-word, comedy and musical theater albums, along with “music for visual media.” Info and nominees: grammy.com.

Red-carpet coverage, Grammys: Seacrest and Rancic will host live red-carpet coverage starting at 6 p.m. on E!, with the pre-show “countdown” at 4 p.m. and the “after-party” show at 11:30.

BAFTA AWARDS

When and where: 9 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, on BBC America. Puckish British TV talk show personality Graham Norton will do the hosting honors from London for these 73nd annual film awards, known as the “British Oscars.” Given by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, they honor both British and American films, with such Brit-specific categories as outstanding British film and outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer. Nominations will be announced Tuesday. Info: bafta.org.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

INDEPENDENT SPIRIT AWARDS

Independent Spirit Awards, 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, on the IFC network: The red carpet is on the Santa Monica beach, and the awards for independently produced films are given out in the middle of the afternoon under a giant tent. The free-wheeling telecast of these 35th annual awards will be hosted by comedic actress Aubrey Plaza. Info and nominees: filmindependent.org/spirit-awards.

ACADEMY AWARDS

Where and when: 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, on ABC: A new producing team, Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain — who have both produced extensively in film and TV — will helm the 92nd edition of this granddaddy of the film award shows. After last year’s scheduled host, comedian and actor Kevin Hart, stepped down from the telecast after some controversial tweets surfaced, the show went hostless — to mostly positive reviews. Hosting duties for the 2020 awards have not yet been announced. We’ll learn the Oscar nominees on Monday, Jan. 13. Info: oscars.org.

Red carpet coverage, Oscars: Seacrest and Rancic will host live red-carpet coverage starting at 5 p.m. on E!, with a recap at 7:30 p.m. A pre-show “countdown” is set for 1 p.m. and the “after-party” show at 11:30.