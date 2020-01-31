If you are a fan of the Broadway musical, “Hamilton,” and you peruse the Internet, you might think a movie is being made of the show and that the original cast was rounded up to do the filming, including Lancaster's Jonathan Groff, who played King George in the Pulitzer Prize winning drama.
Headline after headline referred to a movie version of the show, which is still a hot ticket on Broadway.
Broadway World declared: Lin-Manuel Miranda hopes “Hamilton” film happens 'Sooner Rather Than Later'.”
The Observer wrote, “Lin-Manuel Miranda has an update on the “Hamilton” movie.”
And Express CO.UK, declared:“Hamilton Movie Confirmed as Lin-Manuel Miranda reveals huge original cast news.”
Well, here’s the thing.
News of the movie is nothing new. “Hamilton” followers know the movie was professionally filmed in June, 2016. That’s almost four years ago folks.
And no, there is no release date for the movie.
And yes, the original cast is in the film because, well, they were in the cast when it was filmed.
So why all the hoopla?
Miranda was asked about the film in an interview with Variety while he was at the Sundance Film Festival.
The interview was more about his first Broadway hit, “In the Heights,” which will be released on the big screen June 26. Lancaster’s Eliseo Roman was featured in the show on Broadway. While he is not in the film, it's reported his voice will be part of a large chorus.
Near the end of the interview, Miranda was asked about “Hamilton” and when the film would be released.
Miranda said he hoped it would be sooner rather than later.
“It’s no secret that we filmed it. We filmed the show with the original cast the week before the beginning cast members began to leave the show," Miranda said during the interview. "What I’m most excited about is there will be a point at which, you all have that friend who brags, ‘I saw that with the original cast.’ We’re stealing that brag from everyone. You’re all gonna see it with the original cast. We’re just trying to find the right time to do it.”