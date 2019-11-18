The Extraordinary Give returns Friday, marking another year of Lancaster's annual day of giving that benefits nonprofits and community organizations.

There are special events throughout Lancaster all day for the event, but the fun always culminates with an evening concert at the Lancaster County Convention Center, ExtraGive Fest. The celebration runs from 6 p.m. to midnight as the day's final giving tallies roll in.

Admission is free to the family-friendly event. Adult beverages will be available for purchase on site, and four food trucks will be nearby and open until midnight (Walk-O-Taco, Dough Heads, Reunion and Upohar).

Here's who will be performing at the event:

7:45 p.m.: Bustle and Bump

Bustle & Bump is a York and Lancaster-area band featuring Kate Mooney on vocals. The group also opened the show at last year's ExtraGive Fest.

9:30 p.m.: Adrian Garcia

Garcia's band blends jazzy funk and latin soul into a high-energy, brass-prominent sound. The group includes Robin Church on keyboards and trumpet, Kenny McCoy on alto and tenor sax, Darnell Scott on trombones, Bobby Fry on bass, Johnny Acevedo on percussion, and Tom Webb on drums.

11:15 p.m.: Mama Tried

Lancaster mainstay Mama Tried plays a fun mix of Motown, soul, country, rock and more. The band is Dorden Bivings on keyboards and lead vocals, Blair King on drums, Bobby Lawson on bass, Jerry Blake on saxophone, Gerald Chavis on trumpet, Mike Wolpert on audio and a rotating group of friends on guitar.

For more information on the Extraordinary Give or ExtraGive Fest, visit extragive.org.