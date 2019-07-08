The Pullo Center announced its 2019-2020 season on Monday morning.
The schedule includes several talk-backs with television hosts and film actors, as well as a musical production, tribute concerts and more.
Tickets for all events go on sale 10 a.m. Friday to the general public. Tickets are available now for Pullo Center members. They will be available at the Pullo Center Box Office, by phone at 717-505-8900 or online at thepullocenter.com.
The Pullo Center is located at 1031 Edgecomb Ave. in York.
Pullo Center 2019-2020 Season
"Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live: The Great Cheesy Movie Circus Tour!"
When: Saturday, Sept. 14, at 7:30 p.m.
The TV comedy that riffs on some of the cheesiest films ever made comes to life in this stage show. The York appearance is part of "Mystery Science Theater 3000" creator and original host Joel Hodgson's final tour.
"Xanadu"
When: Friday, Sept. 27, at 7:30 p.m.
Relive your rollerskating days with the '80s musical "Xanadu."
"Kindred Spirits with Amy Bruni & Adam Berry"
When: Sunday, Sept. 29, at 7:30 p.m.
The stars and executive producers of "Kindred Spirits" on the Travel Channel will share stories of their work as paranormal investigators.
Sean "Sticks" Larkin of "LivePD"
When: Thursday, Oct. 3, at 7:30 p.m.
Sean Larkin is the co-host and analyst on cop reality show "Live PD" and host of "PD Cam" on the A&E channel. His live show is part moderated conversation and part audience Q&A.
Kathy Najimy Live and "Hocus Pocus" screening
When: Saturday, Oct. 12, at 7:30 p.m.
Actress Kathy Najimy will share behind-the-scenes stories and answer audience questions before a screening of the modern Halloween classic "Hocus Pocus."
Cirque Mei
When: Thursday, Oct. 17, at 7:30 p.m.
Traditional and contemporary Chinese circus artists hailing from the Hebei Province promise a colorful and energetic performance.
Taylor Dayne
When: Sunday, Oct. 20, at 7:30 p.m.
Pop singer Taylor Dayne will perform "Tell it to My Heart," "Love Will Lead You Back," "Prove Your Love" and more.
"Moscow Ballet's Great Russian Nutcracker"
When: Wednesday, Dec. 4, at 7 p.m.
Get into the Christmas spirit with the Moscow Ballet's production that boasts more than 200 costumes, fabulous sets, puppets and more.
"The Ten Tenors - Home for the Holidays"
When: Sunday, Dec. 8, at 7:30 p.m.
The male vocal group will perform classic and modern holiday songs, in addition to its year-round pop and rock favorites.
"Dinosaur World Live"
When: Saturday, Feb. 1, at 4 p.m.
Little explorers will uncover uncharted territories and discover a prehistoric world of life-like dinosaurs in this interactive family-friendly show.
"The Music of Sam Cooke starring Bradd Marquis"
When: Saturday, Feb. 8, at 7:30 p.m.
This show celebrate the life and music of legendary soul singer Sam Cooke, complete with a big band.
"That Golden Girls Show"
When: Sunday, Feb. 16, at 7:30 p.m.
Puppets parody some of the classic moments from the television series "Golden Girls."
"The Greatest Love of All: A Tribute to Whitney Houston"
When: Saturday, March 7, at 7:30 p.m.
Singer Belinda Davids tributes Whitney Houston's musical legacy in this show.
Andrew McCarthy Live with "Weekend at Bernie's" screening
When: Thursday, April 2, at 7:30 p.m.
Director, travel writer and actor Answer McCarthy will give a moderated discussion and Q&A following a screening of the 1989 dark comedy "Weekend at Bernie's."