As Halloween draws near, a certain segment of the population shivers with antici…pation.

Screenings of the 1975 cult classic “Rocky Horror Picture Show” are a time-honored October tradition. At some events, attendees bring props and yell "callbacks" throughout the movie, like covering their heads with newspapers when Brad and Janet find themselves caught in the rain. Watching the movie at home can be fun too, but there’s something to be said about doing the “Time Warp” with a bunch of strangers.

Looking for a screening near you? Here are a few happening in central Pennsylvania this month.

RHPS Lanc at Tellus360

In 2016, a few Lancaster organizations joined forces to present a screening of “Rocky Horror.” Postcards kissed by rouge lips started popping up downtown in a guerrilla marketing effort to spread word about the event. Now, three years later, RHPS Lanc is still at it. This year’s event is emceed by drag entertainer, Kahmor Vixenn, features a performance by local artist Knucklehead. There’s also a costume contest, prizes, an after party hosted by DJ Salinger, and an opportunity to donate to the Lancaster LGBTQ+ Coalition when you purchase tickets online. Please leave the toast and rice props at home, though. This event is 21-and-over.

Where: Tellus360, 24 E. King St.

When: Friday, Oct. 18. Doors at 7 p.m., film at 8 p.m.

Cost: $15 in advance.

More info: rhpslanc.com or Facebook event.

Hershey Theatre

This screening is part of Hershey Theatre’s Classic Chills Film Fest. Make it a double feature if you dare; the theatre is also screening the 1991 movie “The Addams Family” at 7 p.m. In keeping with the longstanding midnight screening tradition, Rocky Horror will begin at 11:59 p.m. No outside props are allowed at this screening, but the theatre will sell prop backs for $6 each.

Where: Hershey Theatre, 15 E. Caracas Ave., Hershey.

When: Saturday, Oct. 26. 11:59 p.m.

Cost: $8.

More info: hersheyentertainment.com.

Midtown Cinema

Admission to the Midtown Cinema’s screening includes a prop bag, making this screening perfect for a first-timer looking for an all-in-one deal. Costumes are encouraged.

Where: Midtown Cinema, 250 Reilly St., Harrisburg.

When: Saturday, Oct. 26, 8 p.m.

Cost: $15.

More info: midtowncinema.com.

Formal Dress Optional at South York Cinemas 4

Formal Dress Optional is a group that shows the “Rocky Horror Picture Show” with a simultaneous performance by a live cast in front of the screen. The group has performed in Delaware, Maryland and Pennsylvania. Audience participation and costumes are highly encouraged.

Where: South York Cinemas 4, 217 Pauline Drive, York.

When: Saturday, Oct. 26. Doors open at 10 p.m., show starts at 11 p.m.

Cost: $10.

More info: Facebook event.

Goggleworks’ Boscov Film Theatre

The Reading Film Fest will host a screening of “Rocky Horror Picture Show” in the Boscov Film Theatre, located inside the Goggleworks Center for the Arts. A $25 “RiffRaff Special” ticket includes admission to the film, a prop bag, a drink, and entry to a post-film reception.

Where: Goggleworks Center for the Arts, 201 Washington St., Reading.

When: Thursday, Oct. 31, 10:30 p.m.

Cost: $10 for film only, $25 for “RiffRaff Special.”

More info: Facebook event.