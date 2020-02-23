If this is the time of year you start planning for fish dinners, following Catholic tradition of abstaining from eating meat on Fridays, you’re in luck.

Some area churches have done the planning for you, and for others who just love to eat fish.

With Lent beginning Wednesday, Catholic churches around Lancaster County will be baking, broiling and frying platters of fish and other seafood, and serving up other meatless entrees and side dishes, for hungry parishioners and others from this week through Easter.

Here are some of the churches offering these Lenten meals.

St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Columbia

Members of St. Peter’s Catholic Church, South Second and Union streets, Columbia, will serve their annual Lenten Friday Fish Fry every Friday from this week through April 3.

The meal, a variety of fish platters and other nonmeat dishes, will be served from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the parish center.

The fish fry has been held each year for the past 41 years.

Included in the price of the fish platters, which range from $8 to $16, are coleslaw, macaroni and cheese, a vegetable, french fries and coffee or tea. Homemade soups, weekly specials, a la carte items and desserts also are available.

Some of the more popular items are fish sandwiches and baked haddock platter.

Parking for the dinner is available next to the parish center.

St. Anne Catholic Church, Lancaster

Beginning this Friday, St. Anne Catholic Church, 929 N. Duke St., will host Friday suppers, ending April 3.

The suppers are held in the parish library. Seatings each Friday, run from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. and from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

A donation at the supper is appreciated, but not required.

Though the menu changes weekly, and will include such items as pasta, most of the meals include some kind of fish or seafood.

These include crispy baked cod, crab cakes, pierogi lasagna, salmon croquettes and baked rigatoni.

To volunteer at the suppers, call the parish office at 717-392-2225.

St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Elizabethtown

St. Peter’s Church, 904 Mill Road, Elizabethtown, will offer Friday fish dinners from this week through April 3 in the parish center.

Dinner is served from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Fried and baked fish will be offered with a choice of sides — fresh-cut french fries, baked macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, green beans, applesauce, coleslaw and a roll.

Homemade New England clam chowder also will be available, and a weekly pasta special has been added to the menu this year. All dinners include a drink and desert.

Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children.

Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, Cornwall

The annual Wednesday Lenten fish fry at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 2596 Cornwall Road, Cornwall, Lebanon County, attracts a lot of people from Lancaster County each year.

The fish fry, which already has begun for the season, is held from 4 to 7 p.m. every Wednesday through April 1.

The menu includes baked or fried fish, baked potato or french fries, applesauce or coleslaw, coffee or tea and homemade desserts.

Cost is $10.

St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, Millersville

The Knights of Columbus of St. Philip’s church, 2111 Millersville Pike, will offer Lenten meals from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. this Friday and March 6 and 13.

The meals, which will cost no more than $10, will be followed by the Stations of the Cross at 7 p.m.