While it’s cold outside, several local ice cream shops and restaurants will help your insides get delightfully chilly on Saturday, when they celebrate National Eat Ice Cream for Breakfast Day.
In the mid 1960s, so the story goes, Florence Rappaport of Rochester, New York, wanted to cheer up her six kids who were housebound and bored on a cold winter day.
She suggested they all eat ice cream for breakfast, and declare it a holiday. Ice Cream For Breakfast Day became an annual family February tradition, and, as Rappaport’s children grew up and moved to various places, the tradition moved with them.
The holiday continues to spread through Lancaster County, with more ice cream specialists serving up sweet treats every year on the first Saturday in February.
Here are some of the local eateries celebrating the event on Saturday morning.
— Bird-in-Hand Family Restaurant & Smorgasbord, 2715 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand, will offer ice cream treats created specially for the event, from 6:30 to 11 a.m. The treats, featuring the restaurant’s homemade premium ice cream, include Fried Ice Cream and Waffles, Deep Fried Parfait (with berries, Greek yogurt and granola) and a pancake Mint Chip Sandwich.
— Fox Meadows Creamery, 2475 W. Main St, Ephrata, is celebrating Ice Cream for Breakfast Day for the first time this year, from 8 to 11 a.m. Specials for the morning include the Baked Fox (a warm outer shell of cookie or brownie with cold ice cream inside) and an affogato (ice cream with a shot of espresso), along with other ice cream treats and cafe drinks.
— Good Life Ice Cream & Treats, 2088 Fruitville Pike, will offer homemade waffle, cinnamon roll and doughnut sundaes and Doughnut Ultimate Shakes, along with coffee, orange juice and the shop’s regular ice cream menu, starting at 8 a.m.
— Lickety Split, 209 E. Main St., New Holland, will celebrate from 8 to 11 a.m., with a regular ice cream menu and such treats as a Hot Fudge Long John Boat, coffee-and-doughnut and sticky bun sundaes, pancakes with ice cream on the side, and quiche -- in case you're not quite up for ice cream in the morning. The kids’ menu also offers a Sweet Street Sundae featuring cotton candy ice cream and a doughnut.
— Miesse Candies and Ice Cream Parlor, 118 N. Water St., 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The shop will offer several special ice cream treats — featuring Penn State Creamery ice cream and Miesse homemade candies — including a banana split; caramel-and-pretzel and peanut butter-and-sugar cone treats (the Briggs and the Ellis); Coffee Break and Strawberries & Cream sundaes; and a Not Your Nanny’s Breakfast treat, featuring a Belgian sugar waffle, “eggs” made from whipped cream and apricots and chocolate-covered bacon. There will also be tours of the factory, and free samples.
— Oregon Dairy, 2900 Oregon Pike, between Neffsville and Brownstown, will be serving its menu of special ice cream treats in both The Restaurant and The Milkhouse, from 6 to 11 a.m. Specials include a doughnut ice cream sandwich, a Moo-Rning Milkshake in a souvenir mug, Chocolate Delight and Strawberries & Cream waffle treats and a coffee-and-cream float.
— Pine View Dairy, 2225 New Danville Pike, will offer such specials as a hot coffee float, doughnut ice cream sandwich, waffles a la mode and a bowl of cereal with ice cream, from 8 to 11 a.m. It's also a fundraiser: 20 percent of ice cream sales will benefit Bethany Christian Services.
— Splits & Giggles Cafe, 500 W. Lemon St., will celebrate from 7 a.m. to noon with treats such as sundaes on waffles from Thom’s Bread, Lancaster. The cafe will offer coffee, espresso and hot chocolate both indoors and on its outdoor patio that will be heated for the event.