Some Christmas movies are so familiar to us, they feel like old friends.

Whether you're closer pals with Charlie Brown or Kevin McCallister, visiting with those film "friends" is an essential part of embracing the Christmas season for many of those who celebrate.

Here’s when a few of those Christmas classics are airing on television. Schedules have yet to be released for later in the month, so check back for air times that fall after Dec. 14.

“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” (1964)

Is there any misfit story more definitive than “Rudolph”? You’d be hard-pressed to find one. In this classic, the red nose that makes Rudolph different ends up being his greatest strength.

Friday, Dec. 6, at 8:30 p.m. (Freeform)

Saturday, Dec. 7, at 6:45 p.m. (Freeform)

Saturday, Dec. 14, at 8 p.m. (CBS)

“A Charlie Brown Christmas” (1965)

It’s normal to be sad at Christmas. Just ask Charlie Brown, who finds himself depressed one Christmas season while everything around him is merry and bright. Leave it to Linus to remind Charlie – and all of us – the true meaning of the Christmas season.

Thursday, Dec. 5, at 8 p.m. (ABC)

Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 8 p.m. (ABC)

“Frosty the Snowman” (1969)

You know the drill: Some kids make a snowman, put a magic hat on his head, and the snowman comes to life. But it’s not all fun and games: Frosty and his friends have a few issues to navigate, including a professor who wants that magic hat back and rising temperatures that send Frosty to the North Pole in hopes of finding more favorable temperatures.

Friday, Dec. 6, at 8 p.m. (Freeform)

Saturday, Dec. 7, at 6:15 p.m. (Freeform)

Saturday, Dec. 14, at 9 p.m. (CBS)

“A Christmas Story” (1983)

All young Ralphie Parker (Peter Billingsley) wants for Christmas is a Red Ryder air rifle. But he has his work cut out for him in terms of convincing his cranky father. The film is rich with now culturally significant elements, from the pink bunny suit to that unmistakable leg lamp. If you miss the Dec. 7 viewing, fear not: TNT (or TBS, some years) has aired the moving continuously from Christmas Eve to Christmas Day since 1997.

Saturday, Dec. 7, at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. (TNT)

“Die Hard” (1988)

Whether you’re love action movies or not, “Die Hard” and its fandom have secured the film’s place as a modern – albeit unconventional – Christmas movie. Bruce Willis is New York City policeman John McClane, who finds himself fighting terrorists at a Christmas Eve holiday party at his estranged wife’s work.

Saturday, Dec. 7, at 4:05 p.m. and 7:05 p.m. (Paramount)

“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” (1989)

Feel better about your own holiday mishaps by watching Clark Griswold (Chevy Chase) and his family’s antics as they deal with Clark’s cousin and his family’s unplanned visit.

Saturday, Dec. 7, at 8 p.m. and 10:15 p.m. (AMC)

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 8 p.m. (AMC)

Thursday, Dec. 12, at 5:45 p.m. (AMC)

Sunday, Dec. 15, at 9:15 p.m. (AMC)

Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 8 p.m. (AMC)

Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 5:45 p.m. (AMC)

“Home Alone” (1990)

A modern Christmas classic, “Home Alone” stars a young Macaulay Culkin as Kevin McCallister, who is left behind when his family vacations to Paris. He’s on his own to fight two con men with plans to rob the family home.

Wednesday, Dec. 4, at 4 p.m. (Freeform)

Saturday, Dec. 7, at 7:50 p.m. (Freeform)

Sunday, Dec. 8, at 4:10 p.m. (Freeform)

Friday, Dec. 13, at 6:45 p.m. (Freeform)

Saturday, Dec. 14, at 4:05 p.m. (Freeform)

Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 5:50 p.m. (Freeform)

Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 3:10 p.m. (Freeform)