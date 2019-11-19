Lancaster Central Market
If you think you'll need some last-minute ingredients for your Thanksgiving feast, make sure you know when Lancaster Central Market is open during the holiday week.

The market will be open regular hours, 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26; 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27; and closed on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 28, Central Market Manager Mary Goss said.

Market will be open regular hours, 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Friday, Nov. 29, but will reopen an hour later for the Mayor's Tree Lighting ceremony and Tuba Christmas in Penn Square. The market will be open from 5 to 8 p.m. that evening, Goss said; the tree lighting event runs 5 to 9 p.m.

Goss said there will be about 20 vendors open inside the market during those Friday evening hours, along with some vendors set up outside the market building. One-man band Ian Carroll will provide the live music at Market.

The market will then go back to its regular hours, and will be open Saturday, Nov. 30, from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.